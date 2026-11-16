Bangkok fuel protesters march 11km to Energy Ministry, demanding fuel cut

Bangkok fuel protesters camped outside Government House set off on foot at 9am today, November 16, on an 11.4-kilometre march to the Energy Ministry, on the eighth day of their rally for a 10-baht-per-litre cut in fuel prices.

The group aimed to reach the ministry before noon, stage a symbolic protest there and return to its camp the same day without staying overnight.

The People’s Revolution Coalition to Protect the Land (NPP), led by Krabi subdistrict headman Mano Khrueakaew, known as Kamnan Mano, also wants the government to make drug suppression a national agenda.

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Mano has refused to negotiate or hand in a petition and said the 10-baht cut was the group’s only condition, adding that the trip was meant to press the ministry to tell the public the truth about energy.

Sunthorn Rakrong, an adviser to the group, said the marchers would take Nang Loeng and Uruphong roads to Rama VI Road, then Phaya Thai and Phahon Yothin roads to the Lat Phrao intersection before turning left for the ministry.

He said they would keep the noise down near schools and hospitals, with an ambulance and support vehicles following the column.

About 150 protesters gathered at Chamai Maruchet Bridge from 8.40am, and more than 500 police officers were deployed along the route to close lanes, Naewna reported.

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At the ministry, officials set out traffic cones and red-and-white tape along about 300 metres in front of Gate 8 to hold the crowd, and drivers were advised to avoid the route, particularly Phahon Yothin Road towards the Lat Phrao intersection.

The march comes a week after Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government would listen to the protesters but that an immediate 10-baht cut needed careful economic and fiscal consideration.

Police have banned gatherings within 50 metres of Government House until midnight on November 20, the date the group has set for a second march.

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