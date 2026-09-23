Pak Khlong Talat flower vendor alleges official threatens her to close roadside stall

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 23, 2026, 4:36 PM
2 minutes read
Pak Khlong Talat flower vendor alleges official threatens her to close roadside stall
Photo via ThaiRath

A flower seller at Pak Khlong Talat in Bangkok is seeking clarification after an alleged government official forced her to close her roadside stall and pushed her towards the road as a public bus approached.

Footage of the confrontation circulated on Thai social media this week, showing flower seller, 49 year old Rasika Promjaidee, arguing with a man wearing a black uniform similar to that worn by municipal officers.

During the confrontation, the man appeared to bump into Rasika, sending her into the road as a public bus approached. Fortunately, the bus did not hit her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rasika later described the incident in an interview with Channel 3. She said she found the man in the footage setting up a stall in the space where she usually operated. The two argued before separating.

Thai flower seller accused official of attacking her on footpath
Photo via ThaiRath

According to Rasika, the man returned the following evening. He introduced himself as an official and warned her not to set up her stall at the location. She said she had operated her flower stall there for nearly 20 years and refused to move.

Rasika claimed the man returned to her stall every day, eventually causing her to close her business because she was concerned about her safety. She said she had reported the matter to police but did not say whether officers had provided her with an update.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bangkok flower seller also alleged that the owner of a house behind the footpath was involved. She believed the homeowner, identified as 71 year old Muay, had instructed the man to threaten her.

Related Articles
Bangkok flower seller accused official of assaulting her
Muay | Photo via Channel 3

Muay denied the allegation when approached by the media. She acknowledged that she did not want stalls operating in front of her house because they blocked the entrance and caused inconvenience.

Muay said she had health problems and was concerned that a blocked footpath could delay her journey to hospital in an emergency.

However, Muay denied knowing the man in the footage and said she had not hired anyone to threaten Rasika. She told Channel 3 that she wanted the footpath to remain clean and clear for herself and other pedestrians.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and other relevant agencies have not yet commented on the incident. It also remains unconfirmed whether the man shown in the footage is a government official.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 23, 2026, 4:36 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Nene Royal&#8217;s red rock costume for AGT built on Bangkok silk Entertainment

Nene Royal’s red rock costume for AGT built on Bangkok silk

1 hour ago
Former park official defends his decision to drive through elephants Thailand News

Former park official defends his decision to drive through elephants

2 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 25 to 27) Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 25 to 27)

3 hours ago
Thailand, Russia plan 130th anniversary celebrations Thailand News

Thailand, Russia plan 130th anniversary celebrations

3 hours ago
Trailer wheel comes loose and hits woman waiting at Phuket traffic lights Phuket News

Trailer wheel comes loose and hits woman waiting at Phuket traffic lights

3 hours ago
Guest asks for towel animals, Phuket hotel gives a whole zoo Phuket News

Guest asks for towel animals, Phuket hotel gives a whole zoo

3 hours ago
Phuket could see more direct flights from Israel Phuket News

Phuket could see more direct flights from Israel

5 hours ago
Indonesia deports Thai woman over paid classes on visa-free entry Crime News

Indonesia deports Thai woman over paid classes on visa-free entry

5 hours ago
Nene Royal brings iconic rock riff of Seven Nation Army to AGT final Entertainment

Nene Royal brings iconic rock riff of Seven Nation Army to AGT final

6 hours ago
Chinese women rescued after alleged rape and detention at Chon Buri villa Crime News

Chinese women rescued after alleged rape and detention at Chon Buri villa

6 hours ago
Chanthaburi school director moved over naked CCTV complaint Crime News

Chanthaburi school director moved over naked CCTV complaint

7 hours ago
Thailand faces flash floods as downpours hit September 23–27 Thailand News

Thailand faces flash floods as downpours hit September 23–27

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 23 September: heavy rain in 31 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 23 September: heavy rain in 31 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

10 hours ago
Private colleges in Bueng Kan deny allegations of student loan fraud Education

Private colleges in Bueng Kan deny allegations of student loan fraud

23 hours ago
Thailand moves to rein in the cannabis market it created Hot News

Thailand moves to rein in the cannabis market it created

23 hours ago
BTS vs MRT in Bangkok: which one fits your trip or daily life? Thai Life

BTS vs MRT in Bangkok: which one fits your trip or daily life?

23 hours ago
Death sentence reduced to 50 years in 2016 Narathiwat bomb case Crime News

Death sentence reduced to 50 years in 2016 Narathiwat bomb case

23 hours ago
Phuket court fight puts 669 households at risk of eviction Phuket News

Phuket court fight puts 669 households at risk of eviction

23 hours ago
Minister probes 100m baht Israeli-linked land purchases Thailand News

Minister probes 100m baht Israeli-linked land purchases

24 hours ago
Sakon Nakhon girl jumps from second floor to escape from rape Crime News

Sakon Nakhon girl jumps from second floor to escape from rape

24 hours ago
Man found hanging after mother refuses 20 baht for cannabis Pattaya News

Man found hanging after mother refuses 20 baht for cannabis

1 day ago
Group of foreign women allegedly attack Thai woman outside Bangla Road bar Phuket News

Group of foreign women allegedly attack Thai woman outside Bangla Road bar

1 day ago
Hong Kong man arrested after crystal meth found in Bangkok home Crime News

Hong Kong man arrested after crystal meth found in Bangkok home

1 day ago
Student bins iPhone by mistake, threatens man who found it Crime News

Student bins iPhone by mistake, threatens man who found it

1 day ago
Sattahip fishing boat sinking leaves 3 dead, 4 missing Thailand News

Sattahip fishing boat sinking leaves 3 dead, 4 missing

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleDriver fined after blocking ambulance carrying critically ill monk