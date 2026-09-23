Pak Khlong Talat flower vendor alleges official threatens her to close roadside stall

A flower seller at Pak Khlong Talat in Bangkok is seeking clarification after an alleged government official forced her to close her roadside stall and pushed her towards the road as a public bus approached.

Footage of the confrontation circulated on Thai social media this week, showing flower seller, 49 year old Rasika Promjaidee, arguing with a man wearing a black uniform similar to that worn by municipal officers.

During the confrontation, the man appeared to bump into Rasika, sending her into the road as a public bus approached. Fortunately, the bus did not hit her.

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Rasika later described the incident in an interview with Channel 3. She said she found the man in the footage setting up a stall in the space where she usually operated. The two argued before separating.

According to Rasika, the man returned the following evening. He introduced himself as an official and warned her not to set up her stall at the location. She said she had operated her flower stall there for nearly 20 years and refused to move.

Rasika claimed the man returned to her stall every day, eventually causing her to close her business because she was concerned about her safety. She said she had reported the matter to police but did not say whether officers had provided her with an update.

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The Bangkok flower seller also alleged that the owner of a house behind the footpath was involved. She believed the homeowner, identified as 71 year old Muay, had instructed the man to threaten her.

Muay denied the allegation when approached by the media. She acknowledged that she did not want stalls operating in front of her house because they blocked the entrance and caused inconvenience.

Muay said she had health problems and was concerned that a blocked footpath could delay her journey to hospital in an emergency.

However, Muay denied knowing the man in the footage and said she had not hired anyone to threaten Rasika. She told Channel 3 that she wanted the footpath to remain clean and clear for herself and other pedestrians.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and other relevant agencies have not yet commented on the incident. It also remains unconfirmed whether the man shown in the footage is a government official.

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