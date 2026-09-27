Bangkok closes more than 400 schools amid continued flooding

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 27, 2026, 3:27 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok closes more than 400 schools amid continued flooding
Photo via JS100 Radio﻿

Bangkok will close more than 400 city-run schools tomorrow, September 28, as flooding continues to affect outer districts despite an improvement in the weather.

Speaking at Don Mueang Airport at around 9.20am today, September 27, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the Bangkok floods were beginning to ease after a low-pressure system that had brought heavy rain to the capital for two to three days moved towards Myanmar.

The system had filled canals and caused water to overflow onto roads across the city. Chadchart said the heaviest rain had shifted towards Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi, with Bangkok now expected to receive around 10 to 20 millimetres of rain per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he warned that floodwater would take time to recede, particularly in communities near canals. As water is pumped out, floodwater from surrounding areas continues to flow into the canals, slowing drainage.

Bangkok floods are easing, but over 400 city-run schools will close for a day as officials help stranded residents and monitor flooded areas.
Photo via Naewna

One of the worst-affected areas is the Kheha Rom Klao community, home to more than 30,000 people. Severe flooding yesterday, September 26, prompted many residents to seek evacuation.

An evacuation centre was initially established within the community, but it became difficult to accommodate the large number of evacuees. Thousands of residents have since been moved to King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

Chadchart said the immediate priority was caring for people still stranded in large flooded communities, with the total estimated to be in the tens of thousands. They require food and other essential assistance.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Particular attention is being given to bedridden patients. Between 40 and 50 have already been evacuated, but others remain in affected communities. Bangkok officials have compiled a list of those still needing assistance and are working to bring them out.

Bangkok floods are easing, but over 400 city-run schools will close for a day as officials help stranded residents and monitor flooded areas.
Photo via JS100 Radio

The governor said all areas still experiencing flooding require close monitoring, especially neighbourhoods near Khlong Saen Saep in Bang Kapi, Khlong Prem Prachakorn in Lak Si and Khlong Prawet in Lat Krabang and Suan Luang.

Conditions have begun to improve in inner Bangkok, including Ekkamai, where floodwater is receding. However, outer areas such as Bang Kapi, On Nut and Ramkhamhaeng remain a concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chadchart estimated that major roads could see improvements within two to three days, although some flooded communities may take up to two weeks to dry out completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

He encouraged government agencies to allow employees to work from home wherever possible. Even after major roads become passable, remaining flooded sections could create traffic bottlenecks.

Bangkok has already announced work-from-home arrangements for municipal employees whose duties do not involve providing public services. More than 400 schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will also close for one day on September 28.

Bangkok floods are easing, but over 400 city-run schools will close for a day as officials help stranded residents and monitor flooded areas.
Photo via BMA

When asked about the possibility of heavy rain shifting towards Thon Buri, Chadchart said he was not particularly concerned because water in that area could be drained relatively quickly.

When questioned about possible deaths linked to the flooding, he said he had not yet received any reports.

Chadchart added that the prime minister had instructed government agencies to work together on the flood response.

Several ministers visited Bangkok’s emergency operations centre on September 26, while the defence minister arranged for GMC trucks to be sent to Lat Krabang to support relief efforts.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 27, 2026, 3:27 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thai Airways flights delayed as floods disrupt ground operations Thailand News

Thai Airways flights delayed as floods disrupt ground operations

53 minutes ago
Bangkok rain drives commuters onto packed trains Thailand News

Bangkok rain drives commuters onto packed trains

1 hour ago
Two electrocuted after crane hits power line in flooded village Thailand News

Two electrocuted after crane hits power line in flooded village

2 hours ago
Homeowner beats Bangkok floods with DIY barrier Thailand News

Homeowner beats Bangkok floods with DIY barrier

2 hours ago
Taxi carrying foreigner swept off by floodwaters on Sa Kaeo road Thailand News

Taxi carrying foreigner swept off by floodwaters on Sa Kaeo road

3 hours ago
Four 2 metre crocodiles loose in flooded Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Four 2 metre crocodiles loose in flooded Sa Kaeo

3 hours ago
Thai Asian Games teams stuck for 8 hours as floods delay flight Thailand News

Thai Asian Games teams stuck for 8 hours as floods delay flight

4 hours ago
Don Mueang Airport open despite flooding Thailand News

Don Mueang Airport open despite flooding

4 hours ago
Thailand warns retailers against price hikes amid floods Thailand News

Thailand warns retailers against price hikes amid floods

5 hours ago
Experts rule out repeat of 2011 Thailand floods Thailand News

Experts rule out repeat of 2011 Thailand floods

5 hours ago
American arrested after police uncover hidden drug lab in Pattaya Crime News

American arrested after police uncover hidden drug lab in Pattaya

6 hours ago
Bangkok opens 233 shelters as canals overflow Thailand News

Bangkok opens 233 shelters as canals overflow

6 hours ago
All 50 Bangkok districts now flood disaster zones Thailand News

All 50 Bangkok districts now flood disaster zones

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 27 September: heavy rain in 37 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 27 September: heavy rain in 37 provinces

9 hours ago
Frozen UK pensions: why Thailand&#8217;s British retirees lose out News

Frozen UK pensions: why Thailand’s British retirees lose out

23 hours ago
THIM app to add visa extensions, 90-day reporting online Tourism News

THIM app to add visa extensions, 90-day reporting online

1 day ago
Airport Rail Link temporary MOU extended ahead of SRT takeover Business News

Airport Rail Link temporary MOU extended ahead of SRT takeover

1 day ago
Koh Phangan murder appeal fails for Spanish actor&#8217;s son Crime News

Koh Phangan murder appeal fails for Spanish actor’s son

1 day ago
Anutin London roadshow opens with UK trade envoy talks Hot News

Anutin London roadshow opens with UK trade envoy talks

1 day ago
Heavy rain to continue nationwide as Bangkok drowns Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain to continue nationwide as Bangkok drowns

1 day ago
Ex-general’s son found dead after shooting at Bangkok firefighters Bangkok News

Ex-general’s son found dead after shooting at Bangkok firefighters

2 days ago
Ferry operators put passenger safety before sailings Transport News

Ferry operators put passenger safety before sailings

2 days ago
Pattaya cannabis farm fire leaves residents and rescuers dizzy Pattaya News

Pattaya cannabis farm fire leaves residents and rescuers dizzy

2 days ago
Resort owner says &#8216;animals are part nature&#8217; after guest encounters snake, geckos Pattaya News

Resort owner says ‘animals are part nature’ after guest encounters snake, geckos

2 days ago
Phuket voted top wellness destination by Canadians in 2026 Tourism News

Phuket voted top wellness destination by Canadians in 2026

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleAll Bangkok districts declared disaster zones after flooding