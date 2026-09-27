Bangkok closes more than 400 schools amid continued flooding

Bangkok will close more than 400 city-run schools tomorrow, September 28, as flooding continues to affect outer districts despite an improvement in the weather.

Speaking at Don Mueang Airport at around 9.20am today, September 27, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the Bangkok floods were beginning to ease after a low-pressure system that had brought heavy rain to the capital for two to three days moved towards Myanmar.

The system had filled canals and caused water to overflow onto roads across the city. Chadchart said the heaviest rain had shifted towards Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi, with Bangkok now expected to receive around 10 to 20 millimetres of rain per day.

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However, he warned that floodwater would take time to recede, particularly in communities near canals. As water is pumped out, floodwater from surrounding areas continues to flow into the canals, slowing drainage.

One of the worst-affected areas is the Kheha Rom Klao community, home to more than 30,000 people. Severe flooding yesterday, September 26, prompted many residents to seek evacuation.

An evacuation centre was initially established within the community, but it became difficult to accommodate the large number of evacuees. Thousands of residents have since been moved to King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

Chadchart said the immediate priority was caring for people still stranded in large flooded communities, with the total estimated to be in the tens of thousands. They require food and other essential assistance.

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Particular attention is being given to bedridden patients. Between 40 and 50 have already been evacuated, but others remain in affected communities. Bangkok officials have compiled a list of those still needing assistance and are working to bring them out.

The governor said all areas still experiencing flooding require close monitoring, especially neighbourhoods near Khlong Saen Saep in Bang Kapi, Khlong Prem Prachakorn in Lak Si and Khlong Prawet in Lat Krabang and Suan Luang.

Conditions have begun to improve in inner Bangkok, including Ekkamai, where floodwater is receding. However, outer areas such as Bang Kapi, On Nut and Ramkhamhaeng remain a concern.

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Chadchart estimated that major roads could see improvements within two to three days, although some flooded communities may take up to two weeks to dry out completely.

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He encouraged government agencies to allow employees to work from home wherever possible. Even after major roads become passable, remaining flooded sections could create traffic bottlenecks.

Bangkok has already announced work-from-home arrangements for municipal employees whose duties do not involve providing public services. More than 400 schools under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will also close for one day on September 28.

When asked about the possibility of heavy rain shifting towards Thon Buri, Chadchart said he was not particularly concerned because water in that area could be drained relatively quickly.

When questioned about possible deaths linked to the flooding, he said he had not yet received any reports.

Chadchart added that the prime minister had instructed government agencies to work together on the flood response.

Several ministers visited Bangkok’s emergency operations centre on September 26, while the defence minister arranged for GMC trucks to be sent to Lat Krabang to support relief efforts.

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