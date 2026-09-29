Bangkok rolls out three-stage waste plan for flooded districts

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 29, 2026, 9:58 AM
2 minutes read
Bangkok rolls out three-stage waste plan for flooded districts
Photo via Canal System Department

Bangkok has introduced a three-stage waste management plan for flood-hit areas, adjusting rubbish collection based on water levels and preparing for a major clean-up once floodwaters recede.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Environment Department outlined the measures at an emergency meeting yesterday, September 28, with representatives from all 50 district offices.

The Bangkok flood waste plan is intended to prevent rubbish and sewage from building up during flooding, while reducing environmental pollution and the risk of diseases associated with contaminated water.

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Bangkok flood waste plans include rubbish collection by boats and trucks, district support teams and a major clean-up after waters recede.
Photo via BMA

Under the first stage, before flooding occurs, district offices must check staffing, vehicles, waste collection equipment and flat-bottomed boats to ensure they are ready for immediate deployment.

Officials will also identify areas where rubbish could block drainage channels and establish temporary waste collection points in safe areas.

In the second stage, during flooding, rubbish collection should take place every two to three days or immediately when bins become full.

Collection methods will vary depending on water depth, with rubbish trucks used in shallow flooding, pickup trucks in moderate flooding where the water does not rise above the exhaust pipe, and flat-bottomed boats in deeper water.

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Bangkok flood waste plans include rubbish collection by boats and trucks, district support teams and a major clean-up after waters recede.
Photo via Canal System Department

Bangkok will also use a pairing system during this stage, allowing districts facing severe flooding to receive staff, vehicles and equipment from less affected districts and the Environment Department.

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Waste collection workers have also been instructed to wear waterproof clothing and rubber gloves to reduce exposure to flood-related illnesses.

In the third stage, once floodwaters recede, district offices will establish collection points for damaged furniture, electrical appliances and other bulky waste before carrying out a large-scale clean-up with government agencies and private organisations.

The clean-up will include removing mud, disinfecting affected areas, treating wastewater and restoring neighbourhoods. Temporary waste collection sites will then be cleared and returned to their previous condition.

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Bangkok flood waste plans include rubbish collection by boats and trucks, district support teams and a major clean-up after waters recede.
Photo via BMA

Residents in flooded areas have been asked to separate waste where possible. Infectious waste, sewage and food scraps should be sealed securely in bags to prevent leakage into floodwater, while dry rubbish should be kept on higher ground until it can be collected.

Large damaged items should be taken to designated collection points announced by individual district offices.

Residents can report uncollected rubbish or request waste collection assistance through their district office’s cleanliness and parks division, the Traffy Fondue application or the Bangkok hotline on 1555, which operates 24 hours a day.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 29, 2026, 9:58 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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