Bangkok readies flood defences for IMF-World Bank meetings

Bangkok is preparing drainage crews, mobile pumps and emergency response measures around venues for the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings 2026 from October 12 to 16.

Surapong Sarapa, director of the Meteorological Department’s Weather Forecast Division, said yesterday, October 7, that weather conditions would remain unsettled on October 10 and 11 as Thailand moves from the end of the rainy season into the start of winter.

Rainfall during those two days is expected to reach around 30 to 50 millimetres, with periods of heavy rain lasting for relatively short periods.

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Surapong said rainfall should then return to more normal levels during the period covering the IMF-World Bank meetings.

Bangkok’s Department of Drainage and Sewerage has prepared additional flood prevention measures around the meeting area.

The department said water from roads would be pumped directly into Saen Saep Canal before being discharged through Khlong Tan and Phadung Krung Kasem Canal into the Chao Phraya River.

Water collection facilities surrounding the meeting area will also be used to pump water from Saen Saep Canal into the Bueng Makkasan and Rama IX drainage tunnels before it is discharged into the Chao Phraya.

Officials are paying particular attention to several flood-prone locations, including Wat Pathum Wanaram, Police General Hospital and Sukhumvit sois 16, 22 and 23.

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Rapid-response teams and three mobile pumping vehicles will remain on standby throughout the meetings.

The Finance Ministry said rainfall during the IMF-World Bank meetings was not expected to be particularly heavy.

The conference centre, event venues, 21 nearby hotels and routes between Suvarnabhumi Airport and the meeting area were also not expected to be affected by flooding.

Officials have inspected key areas, reviewed water management plans and set emergency procedures for the meetings.

The Finance Ministry is coordinating with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and Samut Prakan province, while an emergency operations centre will run 24 hours a day until the final participant has departed.

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