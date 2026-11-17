A Thai father suspects foul play after his 24 year old son died following a fall from the sixth floor of a condominium in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on November 13.

The man, identified only as Boom, was found dead outside the condominium at around 1.45am. He reportedly suffered a severe head injury and a broken neck.

The sixth-floor room belonged to Boom’s girlfriend, identified only as Bee. She told officers from Phahonyothin Police Station that she and Boom were inside the room when her former boyfriend arrived without informing her in advance.

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Bee said she asked Boom to hide on the balcony while she spoke with her ex-boyfriend, and he agreed. After the visitor left, she went to check on Boom but found that he was missing and the bird-protection netting had been torn.

She then checked outside the building and found Boom lying motionless below. Bee reportedly suspected that he had tried to hide by holding onto the balcony before falling.

Police found no apparent signs of a struggle inside the condominium room. Investigators also noted that the torn section of the protective netting was above the area where Boom’s body was found. However, security cameras outside the room were not working.

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Boom’s body was taken to Police General Hospital for an autopsy as his father questioned whether the fall was accidental.

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The father argued that the protective netting could only have been cut with scissors or a knife and doubted that his son could have torn it himself.

He also received a photograph taken by rescue workers showing an injury near Boom’s eyebrow. The father believes the wound may have resulted from a fight rather than the fall.

Further concerns were raised by one of Boom’s friends, who appeared on Channel 3’s Hone Krasae programme on November 17.

The friend said he had been drinking with other friends at a nearby bar when Boom repeatedly called him through LINE and sent a message asking for help. The circumstances and timing of those communications have not yet been clarified.

Boom’s father and his lawyer urged police to investigate everyone present at the condominium around the time of the incident.

Police have not yet provided further updates on the investigation, and the cause and circumstances of Boom’s death remain under investigation.

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