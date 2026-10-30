Bangkok considers extending nightlife hours on Khao San Road

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 30, 2026, 3:36 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok considers extending nightlife hours on Khao San Road
Photo via Amazing Thailand

Thailand is considering changes to nightlife rules on Bangkok’s Khao San Road that could allow entertainment venues to operate after midnight, under a pilot scheme aimed at updating licensing laws and tackling corruption.

Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Paradorn Prissananantakul chaired a meeting today, October 30, with Bangkok officials, police and government agencies to discuss the proposed scheme covering Khao San Road and nearby Rambuttri Road.

The plan would review licensing requirements, opening hours and enforcement of entertainment venue regulations, while addressing allegations that some businesses have paid bribes to officials in exchange for overlooking violations.

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The proposal follows concerns about unlicensed entertainment venues and restaurants operating in Bangkok and Rayong province.

Bangkok is considering later opening hours for Khao San Road venues under a scheme that would also review licensing rules and tackle bribery.
Photo via Amazing Thailand

During a recent inspection of a venue on Khao San Road, Interior Ministry officials found possible legal violations and indications of payments to officials from several agencies in exchange for overlooking breaches.

Paradorn said Khao San Road would serve as a testing ground for updated rules, particularly changes to entertainment zoning that could allow businesses to open beyond midnight under appropriate safety and operating conditions.

Currently, Khao San Road falls outside Bangkok’s designated entertainment zones, despite being a major destination for international tourists. Businesses must therefore operate under restaurant licences and comply with restrictions that do not necessarily suit the area’s nightlife activity.

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The minister said these restrictions could encourage bribery and affect the earnings of restaurant workers, musicians and others employed in the service industry.

As an initial step, agencies plan to compile a complete register of entertainment venues, businesses operating in a similar manner and restaurants. Records would be checked and standardised so that different agencies work from the same information.

The government is also considering amendments to the Entertainment Places Act to update definitions and operating requirements, alongside a royal decree setting out areas where entertainment venues cannot be established.

Other proposed measures include a colour-coded risk classification system for businesses and improved channels for reporting noise complaints, allowing cases to be referred to the relevant agencies for investigation.

Officials also plan to inspect venue licences and safety measures while consulting business operators and residents about the proposed changes.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 30, 2026, 3:36 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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