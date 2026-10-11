Bangkok ends flood status in 30 districts, 8 remain

Bangkok has ended its flood disaster status in another 30 districts after conditions improved, leaving eight districts still under monitoring following widespread flooding in late September.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced yesterday, October 10, that the disaster status had ended in the 30 districts with effect from October 9.

The latest decision means flood disaster declarations have now been lifted in 42 of Bangkok’s 50 districts.

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The eight districts where measures remain in place are Khlong Sam Wa, Bueng Kum, Prawet, Min Buri, Lat Krabang, Saphan Sung, Sai Mai and Nong Chok.

Bangkok initially declared all 50 districts disaster areas on September 25 after several hours of continuous rain across the capital the previous day.

A first announcement ending the disaster status in 21 districts was issued on September 29. An amended announcement followed on September 30, adjusting the number covered by that declaration to 12 districts.

Conditions have now improved sufficiently for the status to be lifted in a further 30 districts.

The 30 districts are:

Khlong Toei

Taling Chan

Bang Khae

Bang Khun Thian

Phasi Charoen

Yan Nawa

Rat Burana

Lat Phrao

Nong Khaem

Don Mueang

Din Daeng

Dusit

Thawi Watthana

Thung Khru

Bang Sue

Bang Na

Bang Bon

Bang Phlat

Phaya Thai

Phra Khanong

Ratchathewi

Watthana

Huai Khwang

Chatuchak

Bang Kapi

Wang Thonglang

Lak Si

Khan Na Yao

Bang Khen

Suan Luang

District directors in the areas where the disaster status remains in force have been instructed to continue measures under the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act 2007 and other relevant regulations.

The BMA said the remaining eight districts are still being monitored or undergoing flood-related operations.

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