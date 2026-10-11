Bangkok ends flood status in 30 districts, 8 remain

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 11, 2026, 11:41 AM
1 minute read
Bangkok ends flood status in 30 districts, 8 remain
Photo via BMA

Bangkok has ended its flood disaster status in another 30 districts after conditions improved, leaving eight districts still under monitoring following widespread flooding in late September.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced yesterday, October 10, that the disaster status had ended in the 30 districts with effect from October 9.

The latest decision means flood disaster declarations have now been lifted in 42 of Bangkok’s 50 districts.

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The eight districts where measures remain in place are Khlong Sam Wa, Bueng Kum, Prawet, Min Buri, Lat Krabang, Saphan Sung, Sai Mai and Nong Chok.

Bangkok initially declared all 50 districts disaster areas on September 25 after several hours of continuous rain across the capital the previous day.

A first announcement ending the disaster status in 21 districts was issued on September 29. An amended announcement followed on September 30, adjusting the number covered by that declaration to 12 districts.

Bangkok has lifted flood disaster status in 30 more districts, leaving eight areas still under monitoring after widespread flooding.
Photo via BMA

Conditions have now improved sufficiently for the status to be lifted in a further 30 districts.

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The 30 districts are:

  • Khlong Toei
  • Taling Chan
  • Bang Khae
  • Bang Khun Thian
  • Phasi Charoen
  • Yan Nawa
  • Rat Burana
  • Lat Phrao
  • Nong Khaem
  • Don Mueang
  • Din Daeng
  • Dusit
  • Thawi Watthana
  • Thung Khru
  • Bang Sue
  • Bang Na
  • Bang Bon
  • Bang Phlat
  • Phaya Thai
  • Phra Khanong
  • Ratchathewi
  • Watthana
  • Huai Khwang
  • Chatuchak
  • Bang Kapi
  • Wang Thonglang
  • Lak Si
  • Khan Na Yao
  • Bang Khen
  • Suan Luang
Bangkok has lifted flood disaster status in 30 more districts, leaving eight areas still under monitoring after widespread flooding.
Photo via BMA

District directors in the areas where the disaster status remains in force have been instructed to continue measures under the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act 2007 and other relevant regulations.

The BMA said the remaining eight districts are still being monitored or undergoing flood-related operations.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 11, 2026, 11:41 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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