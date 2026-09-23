Driver fined after blocking ambulance carrying critically ill monk

A driver has been fined after footage showed the white electric car staying in the right lane and blocking an emergency convoy carrying a critically ill monk on a Bangkok Expressway.

The Traffic Police Division said today, September 23, that the incident came to attention after a video circulated on social media showing the car blocking the path of a police convoy from the Royal Initiative Project.

The convoy was escorting an ambulance carrying a monk in critical condition along the Stage 2 Expressway, in the section above Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal.

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According to police, the car did not move aside to allow the emergency vehicles to pass, despite the convoy travelling under emergency conditions.

Officers from the Traffic Police Division and Expressway Traffic Control Centre 2 later contacted the driver and summoned them to acknowledge a charge of failing to give way to an emergency vehicle.

Police said the driver had already been fined, although the amount was not disclosed.

Following the case, a Traffic Police Division spokesperson also used the incident to remind motorists how they should respond when an emergency vehicle approaches with flashing lights or an audible warning signal.

Drivers were advised to remain calm, reduce their speed and move aside so the emergency vehicle can pass first.

“Every second of an emergency vehicle may mean a chance to save someone’s life,” the division said in its warning to motorists.

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