Driver intentionally rams motorcycle carrying baby, Bangkok mum says

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 19, 2026, 5:02 PM
2 minutes read
Driver intentionally rams motorcycle carrying baby, Bangkok mum says | Thaiger
Photo via X/ @R4RacingChannel

A Thai mother filed a police complaint accusing an SUV driver of deliberately ramming his car into her motorcycle when she was carrying her seven month old baby and travelling along Soi Phetkasem 69 in Bangkok on Friday, August 14.

The 25 year old Thai woman filed a complaint with Phetkasem Police Station yesterday, August 18. The incident took place at about 5pm on Friday. She offered the footage from a rear camera of another car on the road to officers as evidence.

The woman said she was riding pillion behind her husband while holding their seven month old son as they travelled to a market in the area.

She said that the rival’s car was parked in the left-hand lane, which was the same lane that they were travelling in. Her husband therefore gradually changed lanes to avoid it. However, the other driver suddenly changed lanes too, nearly running over her husband’s foot.

Road dispute Bangkok
Photo via X/ @R4RacingChannel

The woman admitted that her husband had shouted an offensive remark at the driver. The car then followed closely behind and accelerated into the rear of their motorcycle.

According to her account, the male and female occupants of the car got out and apologised, saying that the collision was not intentional. The driver said that he meant to brake, but had accidentally pressed the accelerator instead.

She initially did not file a police complaint, but later changed her mind after seeing footage of the incident from a car travelling ahead, which had been shared online. She believed that the crash was intentional.

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The mother said she was also concerned about her son’s condition. She said the baby cried in fear during the incident and had remained subdued in the days afterwards.

car crashes into motorcycle on Bangkok road
Photo via X/ @R4RacingChannel

The 31 year old driver involved in the incident later spoke to Channel 7 and denied intending to hit the motorcycle. He said he got out of the car, apologised to the family and called his insurance company to help settle the matter.

He said he indicated to change lanes and that a vehicle on his right slowed down and left a gap. However, he admitted that he was careless and did not check his right-hand mirror carefully enough to see the motorcycle moving into the lane at the same time, resulting in a minor collision.

The driver said the motorcyclist then shouted an offensive remark at him, causing him to lose his temper. He said he followed the motorcycle because he wanted to stop and discuss the incident but had no intention of attacking the family or deliberately hitting the motorcycle.

Family seeks justice after alleged deliberate crash by Bangkok driver
Photo via X/ @R4RacingChannel

He said the motorcycle suddenly braked, resulting in the crash as seen in the footage. He immediately apologised, asked whether anyone was injured, and helped move the motorcycle to the side of the road so it would not obstruct traffic.

He said they discussed the matter calmly and reached an agreement at the scene, with him agreeing to cover the damage before they went their separate ways.

The driver said he had no intention of avoiding responsibility and was willing to attend the police station to give a statement and take responsibility for the incident.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 19, 2026, 5:02 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.