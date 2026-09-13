Bangkok digs deeper for Rama III oil leak

Photo courtesy of Ruamduay

Crews in Bangkok are digging through heavy rain to trace a petroleum leak seeping into the drainage system beneath the Rama III Bridge U-turn, with round-the-clock excavation now under way along Chuea Phloeng Road in Khlong Toei district.

Workers are cutting through sections of concrete and following the route of a 14-inch pipeline in an effort to pinpoint the source of the contamination, while residents disturbed by the overnight operation are being offered temporary accommodation elsewhere.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on September 11 that crews had reached a depth of 2 metres despite the downpour, but had not yet located the leak. The pipeline, now 32 years old, runs at a pressure of 40 bar and supplies petroleum products to depots, airports and Ayutthaya province. Inspection work is continuing along the line towards the nearby railway.

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Firefighting foam is being used to suppress flammable vapours, and the Lower Explosive Limit is being checked every hour as a safety precaution. Access to the site is restricted, smoking and any spark-producing activity are banned, and the incident command centre has been moved further from the pipeline as a precaution.

The affected zone covers 10 commercial shophouse units, home to 31 households and 93 residents. Eight of those residents have asked to relocate temporarily, 10 are still weighing the option, and 75 have chosen to stay put. A private oil company is covering accommodation costs for anyone who moves out during the search.

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