Bangkok declares war on rats in Silom, Chinatown and Sukhumvit

Photo courtesy of Prachachat

Bangkok City Hall has started a war on rats in Silom, Yaowarat (Chinatown), Banthat Thong and Sukhumvit, focusing on the food waste that sits on pavements and attracts rats, Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said yesterday, November 14. The city will count rats with motion cameras and traps for about six months to check whether the measures cut their numbers.

Chadchart set out the plan on a visit to Bang Rak district, which includes Silom Road. He said the district has so many residents and restaurants that rubbish builds up there several times a day, and that the campaign also covers Din Daeng district.

Deputy Governor Pornprom Vikitsreth said the main problem is timing, because people put rubbish bags out in the evening but trucks often collect them late at night or after midnight, which gives rats hours to feed. These are the measures for the pilot areas:

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Chadchart said dry waste such as plastic is not a main food source for rats, while food scraps are what draw them into an area, so separating food waste and storing it properly is central to the campaign. For residents, restaurants and shophouse owners in the four areas, that means keeping food waste covered until the collection time.

Pornprom said the city would judge the results on data rather than guesswork. Officials are still working out how to measure them, using motion-detecting cameras and trapping to count rats before and after the measures over about six months, and Chadchart said the results would be used to improve the approach or extend it to other parts of the city.

The measure first appeared in City Hall’s 100-day Quick Win environment plan in August. That plan follows the October 2025 increase in the household waste collection fee from 20 baht to 60 baht a month for homes that do not sort their rubbish.

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