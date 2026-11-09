Rotten bread at Bangkok condo leads police to 2 million baht cocaine operation

The discovery of loads of rotten bread at a condominium in the Hua Mak area of Bangkok led to the discovery of a drug trafficking operation, the arrest of three suspects, and the seizure of drugs worth over 2 million baht.

The investigation began after officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) received information about suspicious activity at a condominium in the Hua Mak area.

According to investigators, a group of suspicious residents repeatedly ordered large quantities of bread but left the food outside their accommodation until it rotted and became covered with ants. The unusual activity raised suspicions that the orders were being used to conceal an illegal operation.

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Officers began monitoring the condominium and noticed several people entering and leaving one room in what appeared to be shifts. Investigators also observed bread being handed to delivery riders more than 20 times a day.

Police subsequently followed one of the riders to a delivery destination and stopped him for inspection. Officers discovered that the bread contained hidden drugs.

Information obtained from the rider led investigators to a 29 year old Thai woman, Chanyanuch, who was responsible for packing and distributing the narcotics.

Police raided her condominium room in the On Nut area today, November 9, and found 510 grammes of cocaine, 18.8 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, 73.9 grammes of ketamine and more than 100,000 baht in cash.

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According to ThaiRath, Chanyanuch appeared frightened during the arrest, and officers spent time reassuring her.

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Chanyanuch confessed that she had been hired to package and distribute drugs. She said the narcotics were delivered by hired vehicles, concealed in food boxes from convenience stores and left on the ground floor of her condominium.

She would collect the packages, mix the substances with white blackboard chalk as instructed by the gang leader, and conceal the drugs inside bread.

Police said the cocaine was divided into three grades within the operation. These reportedly included compressed cocaine pellets referred to as the “beautiful grade”, Cocaine 95, described as unadulterated cocaine, and Cocaine 85, which contained 15% white chalk powder.

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Chanyanuch reportedly said she had worked for the network for two years in 15-day shifts, receiving between 25,000 and 30,000 baht per shift. She claimed she had never met her employer, who communicated with her through voice messages after she was recruited by a friend.

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During the operation, officers also noticed a 25 year old woman, Jariyawadee, monitoring Chanyanuch’s arrest. She reportedly left the area after attracting police attention.

Investigators later tracked her to a condominium in the Ramkhamhaeng area, where they found bread and drugs. Jariyawadee confessed to participating in the operation for three months.

A third suspect, 43 year old Naritsara, was arrested in Bang Mod subdistrict, Thung Khru district, Bangkok, over involvement in the trafficking network.

Police reported seizing approximately 650 grammes of cocaine worth around 2 million baht across the operation. Other seized items included bread packaging, weighing scales, a grinder, four mobile phones and a box of white blackboard chalk.

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