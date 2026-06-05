Bangkok clinic closed temporarily after slimming pen leaves client in hospital

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 5, 2026, 11:24 AM
71 2 minutes read
Bangkok clinic closed temporarily after slimming pen leaves client in hospital | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กรมสนับสนุนบริการสุขภาพ สบส. กระทรวงสาธารณสุข

A beauty clinic in Bangkok is ordered to close temporarily for 15 days after a complaint involving a slimming pen injection that left a woman requiring hospital treatment.

The case gained public attention after a Thai man shared a Facebook post claiming that his wife suffered severe side effects following a weight-loss injection administered at the clinic in the Ram Inthra area of Bangkok.

According to the complaint, the woman received the injection from a clinic employee rather than a doctor. The husband also alleged that no medical assessment, diagnosis or health screening was conducted before the procedure.

After developing symptoms, the woman contacted the clinic and later learned that the product she received had not been registered with Thai authorities.

Bangkok clinic closed temporarily after slimming pen leaves client in hospital | News by Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Earthh Evans

The viral allegations prompted an inspection by officers from the Department of Health Service Support, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) yesterday, June 4.

Following interviews and an inspection of the premises, officials told Channel 7 that the woman had initially contacted the clinic on May 29 seeking a weight-loss treatment using the medication Mounjaro.

According to investigators, the woman informed clinic staff that she wanted a treatment option with fewer side effects. Officials reported that a clinic employee recommended a product called VitaPeptix NOVOTRIMPLUS+, describing it as having minimal side effects.

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Clinic raided for slimming pen complaint
Photo via Facebook/ กรมสนับสนุนบริการสุขภาพ สบส. กระทรวงสาธารณสุข

The woman agreed to the treatment and received the injection that day. She began experiencing symptoms on May 30 and was admitted to a hospital in Sai Mai district on May 31 after her condition worsened.

According to officials, the clinic’s practices breached standards under the Hospital Act because the weight-loss procedure was carried out by a person who was not a licensed doctor.

Investigators also reported that VitaPeptix NOVOTRIMPLUS+ had not been registered with the relevant authorities in Thailand.

Slimming pen effect leads to clinic closure
Photo via Facebook/ กรมสนับสนุนบริการสุขภาพ สบส. กระทรวงสาธารณสุข

In addition, officials found that the clinic had relocated from its registered address without notifying regulators as required. The packs of medicine provided by clinic clients were also found to be lacking important details such as the clinic’s name and location, as well as expiry dates.

As a result of the violations, authorities ordered the clinic to suspend operations for 15 days from yesterday while further investigations and legal proceedings continue.

The woman’s husband later thanked the agencies involved for what he described as a prompt response to the complaint. In a Facebook post, he said he intends to continue legal proceedings to seek compensation from the clinic owner and other parties involved in the case.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 5, 2026, 11:24 AM
71 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.