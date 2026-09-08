Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death

Thailand’s Health Service Support Department (HSS) inspected a clinic in the Pathum Wan area of Bangkok after a British-Nigerian influencer died following a penile filler procedure, with the clinic saying he had signed consent forms before each procedure.

The influencer Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo, better known as Ego, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, on March 6 after losing consciousness during a massage session.

His wife, Danielle Simba Allen, told the medical team that her husband had recently received a penile filler before going for the massage. He then fainted twice and experienced chest pain, prompting her to take him to hospital.

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An autopsy conducted in the UK found molecules of filler in Ubiribo’s lungs. The filler was reported to have contributed to a pulmonary embolism, which was identified as the cause of his death.

Thai Public Health Minister Phattana Promphan told the media yesterday, September 7, that the case could affect Thailand’s image and public confidence in its healthcare facilities.

The minister therefore ordered relevant agencies to investigate the case to ensure fairness for all parties and maintain confidence among Thai and foreign patients that healthcare services in Thailand meet quality and safety standards.

On the same day, officials from HSS, led by Director-General Phuwadet Surakot, inspected the clinic where Ubiribo received the filler treatment. The clinic is in the Pathum Wan area, but its exact name and location have not been disclosed to the public.

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According to the clinic’s management, Ubiribo had been a regular customer since 2024 and had undergone five penile enlargement filler procedures. The first four procedures took place between 2024 and 2025.

During the fifth procedure on March 5, Ubiribo received 40cc of filler in his penis. The doctor initially recommended dividing the treatment into two sessions, but Ubiribo reportedly insisted on receiving the entire 40cc in one session.

The clinic said staff provided aftercare instructions following every procedure and followed up with Ubiribo about his condition. He did not report any problems related to the procedures, according to the clinic. The clinic added that Ubiribo signed a treatment consent form before every procedure.

After recording statements from the clinic, HSS officials inspected its standards and gathered relevant facts and evidence.

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The department said the information would be processed according to its legal authority and submitted to the Medical Council of Thailand for assessment of professional practice standards to ensure fairness to all parties.

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