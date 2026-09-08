Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 8, 2026, 10:50 AM
2 minutes read
Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ กรมสนับสนุนบริการสุขภาพ สบส. กระทรวงสาธารณสุข

Thailand’s Health Service Support Department (HSS) inspected a clinic in the Pathum Wan area of Bangkok after a British-Nigerian influencer died following a penile filler procedure, with the clinic saying he had signed consent forms before each procedure.

The influencer Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo, better known as Ego, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, on March 6 after losing consciousness during a massage session.

His wife, Danielle Simba Allen, told the medical team that her husband had recently received a penile filler before going for the massage. He then fainted twice and experienced chest pain, prompting her to take him to hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

An autopsy conducted in the UK found molecules of filler in Ubiribo’s lungs. The filler was reported to have contributed to a pulmonary embolism, which was identified as the cause of his death.

British influencer dies from penile filler
Photo via Instagram/ @ego2222

Thai Public Health Minister Phattana Promphan told the media yesterday, September 7, that the case could affect Thailand’s image and public confidence in its healthcare facilities.

The minister therefore ordered relevant agencies to investigate the case to ensure fairness for all parties and maintain confidence among Thai and foreign patients that healthcare services in Thailand meet quality and safety standards.

On the same day, officials from HSS, led by Director-General Phuwadet Surakot, inspected the clinic where Ubiribo received the filler treatment. The clinic is in the Pathum Wan area, but its exact name and location have not been disclosed to the public.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the clinic’s management, Ubiribo had been a regular customer since 2024 and had undergone five penile enlargement filler procedures. The first four procedures took place between 2024 and 2025.

Bangkok clinic raided after fatal penile filler
Photo via Facebook/ กรมสนับสนุนบริการสุขภาพ สบส. กระทรวงสาธารณสุข

During the fifth procedure on March 5, Ubiribo received 40cc of filler in his penis. The doctor initially recommended dividing the treatment into two sessions, but Ubiribo reportedly insisted on receiving the entire 40cc in one session.

The clinic said staff provided aftercare instructions following every procedure and followed up with Ubiribo about his condition. He did not report any problems related to the procedures, according to the clinic. The clinic added that Ubiribo signed a treatment consent form before every procedure.

After recording statements from the clinic, HSS officials inspected its standards and gathered relevant facts and evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The department said the information would be processed according to its legal authority and submitted to the Medical Council of Thailand for assessment of professional practice standards to ensure fairness to all parties.

Thai health officials ensures fairness to deceased British influencer died after filler
Photo via Facebook/ กรมสนับสนุนบริการสุขภาพ สบส. กระทรวงสาธารณสุข
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Thailand News
New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers | Thaiger Business News

New proposed alcohol rules restrict beer images, alarm craft brewers

12 minutes ago
CP Group&#8217;s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service | Thaiger Business News

CP Group’s Asia Era One considers four-month extension for rail service

19 minutes ago
Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung | Thaiger News

Myanmar man arrested over compatriot’s fatal stabbing in Bang Lamung

1 hour ago
Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death | Thaiger Bangkok News

Brit-Nigerian influencer received 40cc penile filler before Bangkok death

1 hour ago
Bangkok&#8217;s 8-baht bus services near end of the road | Thaiger Business News

Bangkok’s 8-baht bus services near end of the road

1 hour ago
Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves 15.5 billion baht disaster insurance scheme

2 hours ago
Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive | Thaiger Phuket News

Dozens of Phuket dispensaries lose permits in enforcement drive

2 hours ago
Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man found asleep with meth pills at Kalasin car wash

2 hours ago
Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand 90-day reporting: how to file TM.47 online, in person and everything in between

2 hours ago
Chachoengsao orders demolition of Jewish cemetery within seven days | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao orders demolition of Jewish cemetery within seven days

2 hours ago
Foreign-invested companies hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign-invested companies hold 1.06 million rai of Thai land

18 hours ago
2 Chinese nationals escape after attacking 3 Thai workers at Rayong data centre | Thaiger Crime News

2 Chinese nationals escape after attacking 3 Thai workers at Rayong data centre

18 hours ago
American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room

18 hours ago
CP Group awards scholarship to Phuket teen Nene Royal before AGT final | Thaiger Phuket News

CP Group awards scholarship to Phuket teen Nene Royal before AGT final

20 hours ago
Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Hua Hin appoints contractor to demolish 15 waterfront buildings

20 hours ago
Police question account of Kanchanaburi woman after seven-day disappearance | Thaiger Crime News

Police question account of Kanchanaburi woman after seven-day disappearance

21 hours ago
Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge | Thaiger Thailand News

Chachoengsao bus accident leaves 24 injured after canal plunge

21 hours ago
Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nonthaburi road rage leads to struggle over handgun, two hurt

21 hours ago
Thai Airways cancels Jakarta flights as ash shuts eight Indonesian airports | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai Airways cancels Jakarta flights as ash shuts eight Indonesian airports

21 hours ago
Anutin orders Frenchman deported after Koh Samui traffic conviction | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Anutin orders Frenchman deported after Koh Samui traffic conviction

22 hours ago
Thailand weather warning: heavy rain hits 35 provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather warning: heavy rain hits 35 provinces

22 hours ago
Family reports caretaker after CCTV captures abuses on bedridden mother | Thaiger Crime News

Family reports caretaker after CCTV captures abuses on bedridden mother

22 hours ago
Thai inflation quickens to 2.53% on rising fuel and food costs | Thaiger Economy News

Thai inflation quickens to 2.53% on rising fuel and food costs

22 hours ago
Vocational students clash at BTS Siam, two hurt | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vocational students clash at BTS Siam, two hurt

22 hours ago
US Navy Pattaya visit boosts shopping and dining spending | Thaiger Pattaya News

US Navy Pattaya visit boosts shopping and dining spending

23 hours ago
Bangkok News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 8, 2026, 10:50 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.