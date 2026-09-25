Parents await autopsy after six month old son dies at carers’ flat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 25, 2026, 2:20 PM
2 minutes read
Parents await autopsy after six month old son dies at carers’ flat
Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai couple questioned the account given by babysitters after their six year old son died while in the care of another couple at a flat in Lak Si district of Bangkok on Wednesday, September 23.

Officers from Tung Song Hong Police Station and rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation investigated the child’s death at the Chaeng Wattana Housing Estate in Soi Chaeng Wattana 14, Lak Si district, at around 6pm on Wednesday.

The child’s 26 year old parents and the couple hired to care for him were at the scene. An initial examination found marks behind the child’s ear and on his lips, as well as bruising around his eye sockets.

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The boy’s body was sent to the forensic medicine department at Chulabhorn Hospital to establish the cause of death.

Babysitters suspected in six month old death
Photo via KhaoSod

The parents said they paid another couple 7,000 baht per month to care for their son after they returned to work following three months of maternity leave.

The mother said she dropped her son off at the flat at about 8am and collected him at around 9pm on working days. She said nothing appeared unusual during the three months the couple cared for him.

According to the parents, the carers told them that the boy liked to sleep face-down and sent them photographs of him sleeping.

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The carers called the parents at around 4pm on September 23 and said the child was not breathing. The mother rushed to the flat and found the couple performing CPR, but her son had already turned blue.

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Thai infant dies under care of babysitters
Photo via KhaoSod

The female carer, identified only as Joe, said she had fallen asleep with the child while her husband went out to buy food.

Joe said her husband returned and found the boy lying face-down on the bed with a towel tightly wrapped around his neck.

She said they removed the towel and found that the child had defecated on the bed. The boy was pale and not breathing, so they called the rescue team and performed CPR. The child died before the ambulance arrived.

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The parents said they did not fully believe the carers’ account but could not accuse them of causing the death. They said they would wait for the autopsy results.

Parents await autopsy on cause of son's death
Photo via DailyNews

The carers also raised concerns about injuries they claimed they had noticed on the child when he was dropped off that morning.

According to Joe, she and her husband questioned the parents about the marks. The parents reportedly said the injuries had been caused by toys or mosquito bites. Joe claimed some of the marks looked like cigarette burns.

No charges had been filed against anyone at the time of the report. The child’s cause of death remains under investigation pending the forensic examination.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 25, 2026, 2:20 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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