Man killed in shooting outside Bangkok cannabis shop

A man was shot dead outside a cannabis shop in Lak Si district, Bangkok, earlier today, October 16, after two men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire more than 10 times. The suspects remain at large.

Officers from Thung Song Hong Police Station received a report of the shooting at around 1am and arrived at the shop in the Thung Song Hong area alongside forensic investigators, medical personnel and rescue workers.

The victim, identified only as 31 year old Wirun, was found unconscious outside the shop with five gunshot wounds to his left wrist, right thigh, torso and abdomen.

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Emergency responders performed CPR for approximately 30 minutes, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A table containing cannabis-smoking equipment was found near the victim, while his blue off-road motorcycle was parked across the road, about 5 metres away.

According to Matichon, the victim’s friend, 30 year old Nat, said Wirun regularly visited the cannabis shop and had arrived on his motorcycle at approximately 10pm the previous evening.

Nat explained that Wirun had been walking between the shop and another group of friends gathered about 30 metres away.

During his second walk towards the shop, two men reportedly arrived on a white Honda Click motorcycle and stopped outside. One or both of the assailants then opened fire, with more than 10 shots reportedly fired at Wirun.

The other people nearby fled into the shop to take cover. After the gunfire stopped, they found Wirun unconscious and contacted police for assistance.

Nat said he did not recognise the attackers and was unaware of any previous disputes involving his friend.

Two patrol officers nearby also reported spotting two suspicious men riding a white Honda Click motorcycle.

Officers attempted to follow the motorcycle, but the men accelerated and headed out onto Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and locate the suspects. No motive or arrests had been confirmed in initial reports.

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