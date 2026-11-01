Police raid Bangkok cannabis gummy shop after family hospitalised

Police raided a cannabis shop in Bangkok today, November 1, and seized 90 unlabelled cannabis gummies following reports that a family of three became seriously ill after eating cannabis sweets in Chanthaburi.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) carried out the raid with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.

The investigation began after social media reports emerged about a father, mother and their two year old son falling ill after eating sweets later found to contain cannabis in Khlung district, Chanthaburi province.

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The adults reportedly suffered severe symptoms, including muscle stiffness, convulsions and loss of consciousness, and required ventilator support. The boy became drowsy and was believed to have consumed a smaller amount. All three were taken to hospital for urgent treatment.

Following coordination with the FDA, police traced a source of cannabis gummies to the Banthat Thong area, a popular tourist destination in Bangkok.

Officers searched a building in Wang Mai subdistrict, Pathum Wan district, under a warrant issued by Pathum Wan District Court.

Investigators found that the products were being advertised through social media and sold in packaging resembling ordinary children’s jelly sweets.

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During the raid, officers found a cannabis shop operating on the building’s second floor, selling cannabis flowers and other products.

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Police discovered 90 cannabis gummies without Thai-language labels or FDA food registration numbers. The seized products were valued at 50,000 baht and were handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.

A 26 year old woman identified as Saowalak was present during the search and assisted officers.

She told investigators she was employed to sell the cannabis gummies for 80 baht each. She said the shop had been operating for about a year and sold the products to Thais and foreign tourists.

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Police will send the seized gummies for laboratory testing to determine whether their THC and CBD levels exceed legal limits. If they do, additional charges could follow.

The case also involves suspected offences for selling controlled herbs without a licence, punishable by up to one year in prison, a 20,000 baht fine, or both. Producing and selling incorrectly labelled food carries a fine of up to 30,000 baht under the Food Act.

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