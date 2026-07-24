Bangkok bus stuck on railway tracks after traffic suddenly stops

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: July 24, 2026, 12:38 PM
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Bangkok bus stuck on railway tracks after traffic suddenly stops | Thaiger

A Bangkok city bus became trapped across railway tracks at the Ratchaprarop crossing yesterday, July 23, prompting an apology from the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) and disciplinary action against the driver.

Video of the incident spread quickly on social media yesterday. The footage showed an air-conditioned route 204 (2-52) bus, number 8-55128, stopped directly across the tracks at the junction on Ratchaprarop Road.

The BMTA investigated the incident using GPS data and interviewed the driver and other staff involved. The agency released its findings in a statement yesterday, July 24.

According to the statement, the incident happened at around 10.30am as the bus headed towards Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal. The traffic light at the crossing was green, so the bus proceeded as normal. Traffic ahead then stopped without warning. The bus could not clear the crossing and ended up stranded on the tracks.

A ticket inspector was on board at the time and moved immediately to manage the situation, in line with the agency’s emergency safety procedures. The inspector coordinated with State Railway of Thailand staff and local volunteers to direct traffic until the bus could move clear of the tracks.

No train was involved, and no injuries were reported.

The BMTA confirmed the driver has been disciplined under the organisation’s regulations. The agency apologised for the incident and said it has instructed all drivers to follow traffic rules strictly and to assess road conditions carefully before entering level crossings.

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The agency added that all staff must comply fully with its safety measures to maintain public confidence in the service.

Railway level crossings remain a persistent danger on Thai roads. Drivers are advised never to enter a crossing unless the exit is clear, even when the signal is green.

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Bangkok bus stuck on railway tracks after traffic suddenly stops | News by Thaiger

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: July 24, 2026, 12:38 PM
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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.