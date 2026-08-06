Bangkok starts work on second street food hub near Pathumwananurak Park

Construction began on the second hawker centre in Bangkok near Pathumwananurak Park in Pathumwan district, following the launch of the city’s first dedicated street food hub at Lumphini Park.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), led by Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, opened the first hawker centre at Lumphini Park in April as part of its policy to reorganise public footpaths, improve pedestrian access and provide affordable operating spaces for street food vendors.

The Lumphini Park hawker centre is located near Gate 5 of the park, close to Exit 6 of Sala Daeng BTS Station and Exit 1 of Lumphini MRT Station. It operates daily from 5am to midnight and has become particularly popular during the early morning.

The BMA relocated well-known street food vendors previously operating around Lumphini Park to the new site, where traders pay a rental fee of 60 baht per day. The facility provides about 130 stalls.

The centre is equipped with water supply systems, drainage, grease traps, dishwashing areas and communal seating to support both vendors and customers.

City officials said the project is intended not only to support street food businesses but also to provide affordable meals for park users, nearby residents and office workers.

Following positive feedback from the Lumphini project, the BMA has started work on a second Bangkok hawker centre at Pathumwananurak Park. The Pathumwan District Office announced yesterday, August 5, that construction is now under way.

According to the district office, the new facility will be divided into two sections for fresh food and ready-to-cook products. Officials also plan to train vendors, inspect food quality, maintain cleanliness and dredge drainage pipes before the centre opens.

The district office said it will also apply lessons learned from the operation of the first hawker centre to improve the management of the new site.

According to a report by Friday Bangkok in July, about 54 street food vendors from the surrounding area are expected to relocate to the new centre. The BMA has not yet announced an opening date for the facility.