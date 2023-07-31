Ashton Asoke condo sees possible building permit resolution

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has revealed a potential solution for the Ashton Asoke condominium, following a unanimous ruling by the Supreme Administrative Court to revoke the building permit. The BMA is ready to allow the condominium to apply for a new construction permit, after making necessary changes to entrance and exit points. The BMA reported that Chadchart Sittipant, Governor of Bangkok, is expected to present further details on August 3.

The Supreme Administrative Court’s decision to revoke Ashton Asoke’s building permit conforms to a previous verdict by the Central Administrative Court, handed down on July 27. The ruling was a grave concern for the owners of the building’s 668 units, many having already lived in the property for over four years. Despite the predicaments, the BMA assures residents that they will abide by the court’s orders and follow further procedures stipulated by the building control law.

Today, a BMA representative, Visanu Sapsompol, explained that they have formed a team, specially tasked to oversee issues involving Ashton Asoke. Following a lengthy court process, Governor Chadchart has made arrangements to present additional information and resolutions on August 3, reported KhaoSod.

The BMA, alongside the Watthana District Office, responsible for the area, is preparing to communicate the follow-up steps to Ananda MF Asia Asoke Limited. (A joint venture between Ananda Development PCL. holding 51% of the shares and Mitsui Fudosan, a Japanese company, holding 49%). As predicted, the owner of the building will have to amend the structure to be law-compliant.

However, the withdrawal of the building permit doesn’t necessarily mean that Ashton Asoke will have to be demolished. There remains a possibility for the company to submit a new construction plan to the Watthana District Office. Deputy Governor Visanu outlined the process moving forward.

“The Ashton Asoke case will take some time for the legal team of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to thoroughly review the details of the judgement, which Governor Chadchart will personally present. Impact on the general public is to be considered.”

Ananda is evaluating several solutions, including amendments to the project’s entrance and exit, ensuring that Ashton Asoke operates in accordance with the building control law. Further developments will be updated by Chadchart during his announcement on August 3.