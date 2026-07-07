South Korean man caught in Bangkok after stuffing meth in underwear

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 7, 2026, 1:38 PM
286 1 minute read
South Korean man caught in Bangkok after stuffing meth in underwear | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Amarin TV

A South Korean fugitive wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Bangkok today, July 7, after Thai immigration investigators located him hiding in a luxury condominium in the Seri Thai area of Bueng Kum district.

The accused, identified as Kim Jin Deok, is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of South Korea over the alleged smuggling of approximately 1.31 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, valued at more than 131 million won (around 3 million baht).

The operation was carried out jointly by Thailand’s Immigration Bureau, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and South Korean officials.

A South Korean Interpol fugitive was arrested in Bangkok after investigators alleged methamphetamine was hidden inside his underwear.
Photo via Amarin TV

According to investigators, Kim and his alleged accomplices travelled to Thailand to obtain the drugs before concealing them inside underwear, wrapped in plastic bags and placed inside cardboard packaging.

Investigators allege that another member of the group later flew the drugs to South Korea and was subsequently arrested.

Amarin TV reported that Kim allegedly fled back to Thailand after learning he was wanted in South Korea. South Korean officials subsequently sought an Interpol Red Notice to locate and arrest him internationally.

Following an investigation, Thai officers traced the accused to a luxury condominium in Bangkok’s Seri Thai area. After conducting surveillance, officers approached him to inspect his passport and confirmed that he was the individual named in the Interpol Red Notice.

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A South Korean Interpol fugitive was arrested in Bangkok after investigators alleged methamphetamine was hidden inside his underwear.
Photo via Amarin TV

Investigators also found that Kim had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand, which expired on May 30.

He was arrested on the Thai immigration offence of remaining in the Kingdom after his permission to stay had expired. The accused was handed over to investigators to face legal proceedings under Thai law.

Thai officials said they are coordinating his deportation to South Korea, where he is wanted in connection with alleged methamphetamine smuggling, while continuing to investigate the wider trafficking network.

A South Korean Interpol fugitive was arrested in Bangkok after investigators alleged methamphetamine was hidden inside his underwear.
Photo via Amarin TV

Similarly, back in May, a South Korean scam suspect wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested at a luxury condominium in Pattaya on his birthday, during a joint operation involving Thai and South Korean authorities.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 7, 2026, 1:38 PM
286 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.