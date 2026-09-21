Thai woman allegedly throws toddler from Bangkok flat

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 10:33 AM
2 minutes read
Thai woman allegedly throws toddler from Bangkok flat | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai woman allegedly threw a three year old girl from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Bangkok before also jumping on Saturday, September 19. The toddler remains in critical condition.

Phayathai Police Station officers were called to the five-storey apartment in Soi Phetchaburi 37, Makkasan, Ratchathewi, at about 10.30am on Saturday. Police attended with rescue workers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation and a medical team from Ramathibodi Hospital.

Officers found the injured woman, identified as 48 year old Yupin, and the three year old girl behind the building. Yupin was reportedly breathing faintly, while the girl was found face down with serious injuries. A pink towel was found beside them.

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Both were taken to hospital for urgent treatment. Yupin was later reported to be out of danger, while the toddler remained in serious condition.

Thai woman reportedly throws girl from building
Photo via KhaoSod

Witnesses told police that they heard a heavy object hit the ground. Some witnesses reportedly said they saw Yupin throw the girl from a fourth-floor balcony before jumping from the building herself.

Police went to Yupin’s room and found the door locked from inside. Officers forced the door open and found no signs that the room had been disturbed or that a struggle had taken place.

Residents told police that Yupin had separated from her husband and had rented the room for several years. They said she was unemployed and had previously received treatment for depression.

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Neighbours also told police that Yupin often spoke about someone coming to harm her. They believed these statements were linked to hallucinations, although this had not been medically confirmed.

Girl thrown from apartment in Bangkok
Photo via KhaoSod

Police and residents initially believed that Yupin was the toddler’s mother, but the biological mother later arrived at the scene and clarified that Yupin was a friend of the family.

The mother said Yupin had approached her and asked to stay temporarily with the family. She said she had not noticed any unusual behaviour or signs that Yupin intended to harm herself.

Channel 7 reported that the girl’s mother had not taken legal action against Yupin at the time of reporting. The family declined further media interviews.

Medical staff are expected to conduct a further assessment of Yupin’s mental health to determine whether she has depression or another mental health condition, as claimed by residents.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 10:33 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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