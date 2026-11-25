Bangkok collected 404,907 krathongs from its river, canals and parks after Loy Krathong night yesterday, November 24, up 3.43% from last year, with foam floats falling to about 4% of the total and bread floats rising to 12.59%.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Pornphrom Vikitsreth announced the results today, November 25. The total was 13,880 more than the 391,027 krathongs collected in 2025, and 337,637 of this year’s floats, or 83.38%, were made from natural materials such as banana leaves.

Bread krathongs rose to 50,984 from 39,103 last year. Foam krathongs fell to 16,286, or 4.02% of the total, from 28,298, or 7.23%, in 2025.

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A team of 127 Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) staff worked on boats from 8pm yesterday until 5am today, collecting floats along a 15-kilometre stretch of the Chao Phraya River between the Rama VIII and Rama IX bridges.

The river produced 10,154 krathongs, and district offices handled the venues in each of the city’s 50 districts, with Lat Krabang collecting the most at 21,173 and Pom Prap Sattru Phai the fewest at 192.

The BMA said krathongs made from natural materials will be ground up and sent to an organic fertiliser plant, and the compost will be used in the city’s green spaces and for tree planting. Foam and other materials will be sorted and sent to a sanitary landfill.

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Before the festival, Pornphrom asked residents to avoid bread krathongs. He said that although bread breaks down, large amounts left in water, especially in closed ponds, can make the water go bad, and the BMA urged families and couples to share a single krathong.

The BMA also offered online floating on its Greener Bangkok website, which drew 20,152 people this year, down 13.68% from 23,347 in 2025, according to PPTV.

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