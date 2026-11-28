Photo courtesy of arkady itkin via Canva

Bangkok has climbed to 29th of 158 cities in consultancy Kearney’s Global Cities Index 2026, returning to the global top 30 for the first time in six years, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said yesterday, November 27. This is the Thai capital’s third year in a row of gains, and it has moved up four places from 33rd last year.

The city ranked 45th in the 2023 index and 34th in 2024 before reaching 33rd in 2025, which makes a gain of 16 places over three editions. It is one of only two Southeast Asian cities in this year’s top 30, alongside Singapore, which placed fifth.

New York leads the 2026 index, followed by London, Paris, Tokyo and Singapore, while Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Madrid complete the top 10.

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Kearney scores each city on 31 indicators in five areas. Business activity, which covers capital flows and the presence of major global companies, and human capital, mainly education levels and talent, each make up 30% of the score.

Information exchange and cultural experience, from internet and media access to museums, sporting events and international exhibitions, make up 15% each, and political engagement, which includes embassies and policy think tanks, makes up the remaining 10%.

The BMA linked the rise to changes in city services, pointing to its Traffy Fondue complaints platform, where residents have filed more than 1.5 million reports and more than 1.2 million have been resolved. It also cited more than 2.8 million trees planted, more than 1,100 kilometres of improved footpaths, public open data and its BMA OSS online service system.

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Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, an adviser to the Bangkok governor, called the ranking a positive sign of the city’s progress and of the value of its international links. He said the BMA would keep working through more than 261 policies on the economy, education, innovation, the environment and inequality, because its aim was a liveable city with equal opportunity for everyone rather than a higher ranking.

Kearney’s ranking is also the international list this year to put Bangkok higher than before, after Resonance Consultancy’s World’s Best Cities 2026 report moved the capital up to 22nd from 32nd.