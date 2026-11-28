Photo courtesy of Thairath

The Department of Industrial Works has ordered the Bangchak refinery in Phra Khanong, Bangkok, to stay shut until January 8 after a fire in one of its units on Thursday, November 26. The Energy Ministry said fuel traders had promised to keep supplies flowing, and Bangchak said it expects no shortages in the near term.

Officials announced the order, issued under Section 39 of the Factories Act, at a briefing at the refinery yesterday, November 27. Bangchak must first repair the damaged equipment and meet factory safety rules, and inspectors will then return; the department will lift the order only if the plant is safe and compliant, and will extend the closure if the work is incomplete.

The Department of Energy Business issued a separate order under the Fuel Control Act. Bangchak must deliver a written report within seven days, prepared by an independent inspector certified by the department, on the fire and any damage to its tanks, pipelines and other equipment.

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It must also model how the heat and pressure from the fire may have affected its oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) depots, and report any damaged part at once so officials can take it out of use until it is repaired.

The refinery processes about 120,000 barrels of crude a day, about 10% of Thailand’s refining capacity. Bangchak said it is supplying its petrol stations from its depots and plants in Sriracha, Saraburi, Lam Luk Ka and Bang Pa-in, and is raising output at its Sriracha refinery in Chon Buri.

The Energy Ministry said fuel traders including Bangchak, Shell, PTT and PT confirmed in an online meeting that they would work together to meet demand, and that it would monitor fuel production and deliveries closely during the busy year-end travel season.

Bangchak refinery executive Anuwat Rungruangrattanakul said a heat exchanger in the hydrocracking unit ruptured, releasing gas that caught fire, while the unit was being restarted. He said the equipment was about 17 years old and had passed its scheduled inspections with no sign of a fault, but the root cause of the rupture is not yet known, and engineering and materials experts will examine it. He also said contractors working about 20 metres away were insulating other equipment and their work was not connected to the rupture.

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Refinery firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Bangchak told the Stock Exchange of Thailand after the fire that nine people were injured and two had gone home. At yesterday’s briefing, however, the company said seven people were hurt: one Bangchak employee and six contractors. Ceilings cracked in two homes in Bang Nam Phueng, and Bangchak said air quality readings up to 5 kilometres from the plant were within safety standards.

Police forensic officers and investigators from Phra Khanong Police Station are due to inspect the site today, November 28.