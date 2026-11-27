Bangchak Corporation has told the Stock Exchange of Thailand that the fire at its Phra Khanong refinery on Thursday started in the hydrocracking unit, and that nine people were hurt. The company has not yet said what caused it.

The fire broke out at about 2.45pm and the company had it out by 3.15pm, half an hour later. It shut down every production unit immediately as a precaution.

Two of the nine injured have already gone home. Bangchak said it would look after all of them, and would compensate anyone affected fully, appropriately and fairly.

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The company watched the air in real time through automatic monitoring stations it runs at Phra Khanong, Bang Na and Bang Nam Phueng, and said readings around the refinery stayed normal.

The Pollution Control Department checked again at 5.30pm across a radius of three to four kilometres and reached the same conclusion.

Bangchak is still examining the cause and assessing the damage to equipment before it takes the next steps. It said its insurance covers property damage, business interruption and third-party liability.

Wannasiri Trongtrakulwong, the senior executive vice president for corporate governance and company secretary, signed the filing and said the company would report any further progress.

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A hydrocracking unit breaks heavy oil into lighter products such as diesel and jet fuel, using hydrogen and a catalyst under high temperature and pressure. It is one of the higher pressure parts of a refinery.

Shutting the whole site down is not a small step. The Phra Khanong refinery can process about 120,000 barrels of crude a day, by the company’s own figure, and it sits inside Bangkok rather than in an industrial estate outside the city.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation sent an emergency alert to phones in the surrounding area while the fire was burning, then said the situation was under control.