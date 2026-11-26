A fire broke out at Bangchak’s oil refinery in Bangkok this afternoon, November 26, sending thick black smoke into the sky and prompting evacuation warnings for nearby residents.

The company later reported that the situation was under control, although people were still advised to leave the surrounding area as a precaution.

At 2.48pm, the Bang Na District Office issued an emergency warning on Facebook, reporting an explosion at the Bangchak facility near Sukhumvit Soi 62 in Phra Khanong district and urging nearby residents to evacuate.

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Thick black smoke was visible from a distance, causing concern among residents and motorists nearby.

Firefighters from Phra Khanong Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched with fire engines and rescue teams to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the refinery or nearby communities.

Motorists were also advised to avoid Sukhumvit Soi 62 and the Old Railway Road, which emergency vehicles and fire engines were using to reach the facility.

At 3.10pm, Deputy Interior Minister Jeseth Thaiset said he had instructed the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to prepare additional firefighting resources.

These included foam fire engines from Pathum Thani, the DDPM and Bangchak, along with a KA-32 helicopter equipped with firefighting chemicals.

The helicopter was placed on standby in case the fire could not be contained, or the situation worsened.

Jeseth also directed coordination with the Pollution Control Department to monitor smoke and airborne pollution around the refinery.

At 3.35pm, the Bang Na District Office confirmed that the situation was under control. Residents were still advised to leave the surrounding area as a precaution, while motorists were urged to avoid routes being used by emergency vehicles.