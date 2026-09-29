Bangkok vendors continue selling fresh produce despite flooding

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 2:36 PM
2 minutes read
Bangkok vendors continue selling fresh produce despite flooding
Photo via ThaiRath

A makeshift floating market emerged near Bang Kapi intersection on Lat Phrao Road in Bangkok, where waist-deep floodwater continued to affect residents on the morning of today, September 29.

Despite the flooding, vendors from Bang Kapi Market set up stalls outside Bang Kapi Market, selling fresh food, dried goods, fruit and other ingredients to residents struggling to access essential supplies.

Vendors placed their goods in boats or foam boxes and floated them on the floodwater to sell to customers. Shoppers also used foam boxes to carry their purchases through the water, creating a scene resembling a traditional floating market.

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One shopper told Channel 8 that he lived near Hua Mak Mosque, around one kilometre from the market, but he spent over an hour walking there. He bought ingredients to prepare meals at home, with some supplies intended for resale in his community.

Flooded road turns into floating market
Photo via Facebook/ Somwang Rattanawongsawat

He said the market was busier than usual. Under normal circumstances, vendors would have packed up by around 8am, but the flooding prompted them to continue selling throughout the day.

Another resident said the water level had dropped compared with the first day of flooding, when it reached chest height. He had travelled approximately four kilometres from his home to buy food ingredients.

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He said prices had risen to almost twice their usual levels, but he understood the increase, explaining that transportation had become difficult and some ingredients required ice for preservation, which was also difficult to obtain during this time.

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A vegetable vendor told reporters that she moved outside Bang Kapi Market because customers could no longer access the market.

Bang Kapi in floods
Photo via Facebook/ Sน้ำผึ้ง เดือนห้า

The vendor said she viewed selling goods in the floodwater as an unusual experience. She expected the flooding to take more than a week to return to normal.

Following the latest update on the flooding situation in other areas in Bangkok, floodwaters are gradually receding, although several areas remain affected by significant flooding.

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Lat Krabang, Bang Kapi, Min Buri, Saphan Sung, Suan Luang, Bueng Kum, Khlong Sam Wa and Sai Mai were among the eight districts still experiencing flooding.

Water levels in the Saen Saep and Lat Phrao canals also remained critically high, while authorities continued drainage operations. Some suburban areas, particularly around Bang Phlat and Thawi Watthana, were also being monitored as water levels rose.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 2:36 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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