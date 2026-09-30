Baby found in Bangkok hotel fridge after abortion

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 5:23 PM
2 minutes read
Baby found in Bangkok hotel fridge after abortion
Photo via Ejan

A 21 year old Thai woman admitted ordering abortion medication online and taking the pills at a hotel in Bangkok, after police discovered her baby’s body in a refrigerator in the room on September 30.

The woman, identified as Katesara, initially contacted officers from Hua Mark Police Station and reported that she had suffered a miscarriage at a hotel in Soi Ramkhamhaeng 40, Bang Kapi district.

According to Workpoint News, Katesara told police that she had checked into the hotel on August 30. She reportedly began experiencing abdominal pain at around 3am on September 27 and went to the bathroom at around 6am, believing she needed to defecate.

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She then unexpectedly gave birth, but the baby died during delivery, according to her initial account. She contacted police to investigate the incident.

Thai woman consumes abortion pills at Bangkok hotel
Photo via Ejan

Officers later found the baby’s body, reportedly that of a male estimated to have been around nine months into gestation, inside a rubbish bag in the freezer compartment of the room’s refrigerator rather than in the bathroom.

During a further search, officers discovered an empty packet of medication identified as Medabon in a drawer. The medication is used for medical abortion.

Police questioned Katesara further, after which she admitted ordering the medication through the LINE application to terminate her pregnancy herself.

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She reportedly told officers that she had only learned she was pregnant in August and subsequently ordered the medication online. On September 5, she took one pill, followed by four more pills on September 27.

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Baby's body found in freezer of Bangkok hotel
Photo via KhaoSod

Katesara said she had kept the baby’s body in the refrigerator while waiting for the police investigation to be completed before arranging a funeral and cremation.

Police contacted forensic officials to conduct an autopsy to establish the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence, and police have not announced whether charges will be filed against the woman.

Under Thai law, abortion is permitted on request during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. For pregnancies exceeding 12 weeks but not exceeding 20 weeks, termination is permitted following counselling in accordance with the prescribed procedures.

The law also allows abortion under certain circumstances involving risks to the pregnant woman’s physical or mental health, serious foetal abnormalities, or pregnancy resulting from a sexual offence.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 5:23 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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