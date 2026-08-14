Australian golfer Jessica Bang dies in Bangkok aged 18

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 14, 2026, 12:55 PM
2 minutes read
Australian golfer Jessica Bang dies in Bangkok aged 18 | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from 7NEWS Australia

Australian professional golfer Jessica Bang died at a hospital in Bangkok yesterday morning, August 13, after suffering a severe brain haemorrhage while preparing for a golf tournament in Thailand.

The 18 year old collapsed on August 1 while practising and preparing to compete in the KLPGA Tour’s International Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok. She was taken to Synphaet Ramintra Hospital, where she underwent emergency brain surgery and was placed on life support in the intensive care unit.

According to information from Mayo Clinic and the NHS, brain haemorrhages in otherwise healthy young people and athletes can be associated with congenital vascular abnormalities.

Unlike in older people, where high blood pressure and age-related changes can be contributing factors, younger patients may have abnormalities in blood vessels that have been present since birth.

Australian golfer Jessica Bang has died in Bangkok after suffering a severe brain haemorrhage while preparing for a golf tournament.
Photo via 7NEWS Australia

One such condition is a brain aneurysm, which occurs when a weakened area in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain bulges. If the weakened vessel ruptures, it can cause bleeding in or around the brain, sometimes without any prior warning.

Another is an arteriovenous malformation (AVM), an abnormal connection between arteries and veins in the brain. These malformed blood vessels can rupture and cause bleeding in the brain.

However, these conditions are general examples of possible causes of brain haemorrhage in younger people. Neither an aneurysm nor an AVM was identified as the cause of Bang’s brain haemorrhage in the information provided.

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Bang’s uncle, Jacob Kang, said her decision to choose Australian nationality after turning 18 complicated her residency status in South Korea and travel insurance.

With the cost of intensive care and emergency brain surgery placing a significant financial burden on the family, they launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to bring Bang back to Australia for further treatment.

Bang remained in hospital in Bangkok, where she died on the morning of August 13 with her mother and other family members by her side.

Australian golfer Jessica Bang has died in Bangkok after suffering a severe brain haemorrhage while preparing for a golf tournament.
Photo via 7NEWS Australia

Jessica Bang, known affectionately among golf fans as “Rookie Bang,” turned professional in November 2025 after a successful junior and amateur career. Her performances earned her a place on the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

In early 2026, Bang won her first professional title at the Ford Women’s NSW Open Regional Qualifying Event at Moss Vale. It was only the fifth professional tournament of her career.

7NEWS Australia reported that she shot an eight-under-par 65 in the final round, recording eight birdies and one eagle to set a new course record. Her mother was alongside her as her caddie throughout the tournament.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 14, 2026, 12:55 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.