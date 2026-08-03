Aston Villa VS BG Pathum United friendly: squad, kick-off time and how to watch

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 3, 2026, 4:20 PM
2 minutes read
Aston Villa VS BG Pathum United friendly: squad, kick-off time and how to watch | Thaiger
Photo: BG Pathum United﻿

Aston Villa have landed in Thailand for a pre-season friendly against BG Pathum United on Tuesday 4 August, the second stop on the club’s 2026 Asia tour.

The British Embassy in Bangkok confirmed the squad’s arrival on Monday. Organisers have since released the full 26-man travelling squad.

The match kicks off at 7.30pm local time at BG Stadium in Pathum Thani. BG Sports will broadcast it live in Thailand. Villa are also streaming the game on VillaTV. No UK television broadcast has been confirmed.

Tickets were sold through Ticketmaster Thailand. Several international resale sites listed the fixture as sold out ahead of the match.

The 26-man Aston Villa squad

  • Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot, James Wright, Owen Asemota
  • Defenders: Matty Cash, Victor Lindelof, Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic, Triston Rowe, TJ Carroll, Modou Cisse
  • Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Joao Gomes, Lamare Bogarde, Boubacar Kamara, George Hemmings
  • Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho, Tammy Abraham, Evann Guessand, Brian Madjo, Alysson Edward, Luka Lynch, Brad Burrowes
The 26-man Aston Villa squad
Photo: PRO MEET ELITE

Villa arrive as Europa League champions

Unai Emery’s side won the Europa League in May. They also finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League.

The Asia tour began in Jakarta on Saturday, where Villa beat an Indonesia All-Stars team 3-1. Summer signing Alejandro Garnacho made his debut in claret and blue. Young striker Brian Madjo scored his fourth goal in four pre-season appearances.

Emery made ten changes at half time in Jakarta. Only goalkeeper James Wright played the full 90 minutes. A similar approach is expected on Tuesday, with several of Saturday’s second-half players in line to start.

BG Pathum United go into the game in good shape

BG Pathum, formerly known as Bangkok Glass, finished fourth in the Thai League last season. They lost only six of 30 matches.

The club won its first Thai title in 2021 and has appeared in the AFC Champions League twice in the past five years. Vladimir Vujovic returned as manager in February and led the side into the top four. That result secured a place in the AFC Champions League Two group stage, which begins in September.

Aston Villa VS BG Pathum United friendly: squad, kick-off time and how to watch
Photo: BG Pathum United

Forecasts point to hot and humid weather with periods of rain. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach around 34C. Villa faced similar conditions in Jakarta.

What comes next for Villa

The squad travels on to Hong Kong to face Bayern Munich at Kai Tak Stadium on Friday 7 August, the final match of the Asia tour.

Villa then meet Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg on 12 August, followed by a friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach before the Premier League season begins.

Aston Villa VS BG Pathum United friendly: squad, kick-off time and how to watch Aston Villa VS BG Pathum United friendly: squad, kick-off time and how to watch

Source: Aston Villa, Pro Meet Elite, British Embassy Bangkok, Sports Mole

 

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 3, 2026, 4:20 PM
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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.