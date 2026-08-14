Thai actor claims father assaulted by gang, locals give conflicting accounts

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 14, 2026, 2:27 PM
2 minutes read
Thai actor claims father assaulted by gang, locals give conflicting accounts | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

A boys’ love series actor is seeking justice for his father, claiming that he was left in critical condition following an attack by a gang outside a condominium in the Bang Khen area of Bangkok. However, locals in the area provided conflicting accounts.

The actor, Rattanon “Neft” Suk-ubon, told several news agencies that he had reported the incident to Bang Khen Police Station but said there had been no progress in the case. He subsequently spoke publicly about the incident with his mother-in-law.

According to Neft, the incident happened at around 5pm on July 27 after his father, 58 year old Kantapong, approached a debtor who lived in the same condominium to request repayment.

Neft said his father has depression, which he believed may have caused him to use inappropriate words towards the debtor and other people in the area. He alleged that the debtor, other residents and a security guard then physically assaulted his father.

Thai actor's father critically injured
Photo via Channel 8

Neft’s mother-in-law said the people involved also warned her against pursuing legal action. She further alleged that she was offered 30,000 baht to end the legal proceedings.

She added that one of the people involved was a member of the condominium’s juristic team, which she said made her concerned about her safety at home.

Neft said his father suffered facial bone fractures, a broken jaw and a brain haemorrhage. Kantapong remains under treatment at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital.

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Following Neft and his mother-in-law’s interviews, some residents in the area spoke to Channel 8 to dispute their account of the incident.

Thai actor seeks help for father allegedly assaulted by neighbours
Photo via MGR Online

A woman who identified herself as Kantapong’s neighbour alleged that he had regularly caused disturbances in the community. She claimed he had scattered rubbish, blocked vehicles on a public road and damaged personal and public property.

The woman said Kantapong behaved similarly on the day of the incident but denied that residents had attacked him.

Another man living in the area acknowledged hitting Kantapong with a dustpan holder. He said he did so to restrain Kantapong and stop what he described as a disturbance, insisting that he struck him lightly.

Thai actor's father beaten in Bangkok
Photo via MGR Online

According to the man, Kantapong continued trying to escape while residents attempted to restrain him. He said Kantapong subsequently fell and hit his head on a manhole, causing an injury to his face.

Residents called rescuers to provide first aid, but the man alleged that Kantapong continued behaving disruptively afterwards.

The conflicting accounts have not yet been resolved. Bang Khen Police Station had not issued a statement on the progress of the investigation at the time of the report.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 14, 2026, 2:27 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.