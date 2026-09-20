Asphalt spill damages at least 73 vehicles in Bangkok

Asphalt from construction work on the Rama 9-Ramkhamhaeng flyover fell onto traffic below, damaging at least 73 vehicles and causing congestion on Rama 9 Road in Bangkok.

The incident happened at around 10pm on September 18 on the outbound lanes heading towards Ramkhamhaeng. Several motorists pulled over to inspect their vehicles after asphalt landed on cars travelling beneath the flyover.

Hua Mak Police Station said complaints continued to arrive throughout September 19. By 1am, 73 motorists had reported damage. Officers added that more affected motorists could still come forward.

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The damaged vehicles included Mercedes-Benz and BMW cars, electric vehicles and other passenger cars. Some were hit across their bonnets, roofs and boots, with asphalt splattered over large sections of the vehicles.

One of those filing a complaint was 29 year old Janthima, whose grey Honda City was damaged while she was driving home from work along a route she regularly uses.

Janthima said she initially thought her car had escaped the falling asphalt. However, after getting out to inspect it, she found damage along the right side, stretching from the front bumper to the rear bumper.

The vehicle remained driveable, but she went to Hua Mak Police Station to seek compensation from the contractor and others responsible.

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Janthima called on the contractor to take greater care during future construction and to choose working times more carefully rather than carrying out such work during periods of heavy traffic.

Police told her they would later call affected motorists to discuss compensation with those involved.

Investigators said they had contacted the contractor and informed the company that the incident could fall under an offence of negligence causing damage to another person’s property.

The contractor acknowledged the incident and said it was willing to compensate motorists for all damage caused.

Police have not set a deadline for affected drivers to file complaints but urged them to report the damage as soon as possible.

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