Asok master’s student left with 7 stitches after scissors attack near university

A postgraduate student is seeking police action after a transwoman stabbed her with scissors near her university in Bangkok’s Asok area on October 3, leaving her with an injury that required seven stitches and ongoing anxiety.

The student approached the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive on October 26, accompanied by its founder, Ekkaphop Leangprasert, to call for progress in the investigation. She said she had reported the incident to Thong Lo Police Station but had yet to receive a clear update.

The Bangkok student stabbing reportedly occurred at about 8.55am, approximately 150 metres from her university, as she walked from her accommodation to class.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim said the transwoman shouted at her, asking why she was following her, before punching her in the face. She said she tried to ignore the transfgender suspect and continued towards her classroom, but the suspect allegedly took out a pair of scissors and chased her.

The student said she raised her right hand to protect her face when the suspect lunged at her, resulting in a stab wound to her arm. The suspect then fled, according to her account.

Staff, lecturers and friends provided first aid after the student reached a university building. She was subsequently taken to hospital, where she received seven stitches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The student said she reported the incident to police and had followed up twice in person and more than 10 times by telephone. She was initially told that officers were trying to locate the transwoman, but said she had received no clear information about subsequent developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also described continuing psychological effects, including panic attacks when people approached her, recurring nightmares and avoiding the location where the incident happened. The university had arranged support from mental health staff, while security guards accompanied her to her building.

The student said she was not seeking compensation but wanted the transgender suspect prosecuted to prevent similar incidents. She added that she wanted the investigation to establish what happened.

Ekkaphop said he would raise the case with the superintendent of Thong Lo Police Station. He expected an arrest within one or two days, citing what he described as clear evidence, although this was not an official police commitment.

Similar news