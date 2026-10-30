Suvarnabhumi Airport officer suspended after row with beauty blogger

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2026, 10:22 AM
2 minutes read
Suvarnabhumi Airport officer suspended after row with beauty blogger
Photo via Facebook/ Suvarnabhumi Airport

Suvarnabhumi International Airport yesterday, October 29, temporarily suspended a security employee after a confrontation with a Thai beauty blogger at a passenger screening point. The Airport of Thailand (AOT) and its security subsidiary issued separate statements, insisting on its employee’s innocence.

The blogger, Kotchawan Sajja, better known as Gamgy, shared a video of the confrontation on her social media account, Gangy Makeup. She said she had prepared two bottles of water for her two children, but an airport employee only allowed her family to take one bottle through security.

She said she intended to drink from the second bottle before continuing her journey. However, the employee allegedly threw it into a rubbish bin, leading to an argument.

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Gamgy also claimed she mentioned that the officer might have a family issue during the argument, after which the employee walked towards her and appeared to attempt to assault her.

Thai beauty blogger clashes with Suvarnabhumi Airport security officer
Photo via Facebook/ Suvarnabhumi Airport

Following the incident, Suvarnabhumi Airport released CCTV footage of the confrontation alongside a clarification last night. The footage had no audio.

Suvarnabhumi Airport said the employee’s behaviour did not meet its service standards, even if the confrontation had taken place under tense circumstances. The airport said all staff members were expected to remain calm and treat passengers appropriately.

The airport also confirmed that the employee had been temporarily suspended from her duties while an investigation into the incident was underway.

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AOT Aviation Security Company Limited (AOT AVSEC), which directly supervises the employee involved, issued a separate statement on its official Facebook page.

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AOT insisted its officer is innocent after water row with passenger
Photo via Facebook/ Suvarnabhumi Airport

The company said the incident took place at a passenger screening point in the domestic departure area on the third floor of Terminal B.

According to AOT AVSEC, Gamgy and her family entered the screening point carrying two bottles of water, which violated airport and government security measures.

AOT said its employee explained the rules to the family politely before returning one bottle for the family to take it beyond the screening point.

Gamgy then reportedly asked for the second bottle, which had been placed in a rubbish bin, and asked the AOT officer to clean it.

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AOT officer accused of trying to attack passenger
Photo via Facebook/ Gamgy makeup

AOT AVSEC said the employee could not clean the bottle because she was busy carrying out her duties. The company claimed this led Gamgy to become dissatisfied and insult the officer’s family.

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The statement said the employee then formally questioned Gamgy about the insult. This account contradicted Gamgy’s claim that the employee approached her angrily and attempted to assault her.

AOT AVSEC insisted that its employee had carried out her duties in accordance with international standards, maintaining appropriate manners and a service-minded attitude.

AOT defends officer after conflict with Thai celebrity
Photo via Facebook/ Suvarnabhumi Airport

The statements prompted mixed reactions online. Some netizens criticised Gamgy’s remarks about the employee’s family but disagreed with AOT AVSEC’s description of the employee’s conduct as polite and service-minded.

Several online users claimed that they received the service at the screening point and found some officers unfriendly, chatty and worked without a service mindset.

Others questioned Suvarnabhumi Airport’s decision to release CCTV footage without audio. Some also complained that the video focused closely on Gamgy’s face rather than showing the employee equally.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 30, 2026, 10:22 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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