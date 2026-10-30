Suvarnabhumi Airport officer suspended after row with beauty blogger

Suvarnabhumi International Airport yesterday, October 29, temporarily suspended a security employee after a confrontation with a Thai beauty blogger at a passenger screening point. The Airport of Thailand (AOT) and its security subsidiary issued separate statements, insisting on its employee’s innocence.

The blogger, Kotchawan Sajja, better known as Gamgy, shared a video of the confrontation on her social media account, Gangy Makeup. She said she had prepared two bottles of water for her two children, but an airport employee only allowed her family to take one bottle through security.

She said she intended to drink from the second bottle before continuing her journey. However, the employee allegedly threw it into a rubbish bin, leading to an argument.

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Gamgy also claimed she mentioned that the officer might have a family issue during the argument, after which the employee walked towards her and appeared to attempt to assault her.

Following the incident, Suvarnabhumi Airport released CCTV footage of the confrontation alongside a clarification last night. The footage had no audio.

Suvarnabhumi Airport said the employee’s behaviour did not meet its service standards, even if the confrontation had taken place under tense circumstances. The airport said all staff members were expected to remain calm and treat passengers appropriately.

The airport also confirmed that the employee had been temporarily suspended from her duties while an investigation into the incident was underway.

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AOT Aviation Security Company Limited (AOT AVSEC), which directly supervises the employee involved, issued a separate statement on its official Facebook page.

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The company said the incident took place at a passenger screening point in the domestic departure area on the third floor of Terminal B.

According to AOT AVSEC, Gamgy and her family entered the screening point carrying two bottles of water, which violated airport and government security measures.

AOT said its employee explained the rules to the family politely before returning one bottle for the family to take it beyond the screening point.

Gamgy then reportedly asked for the second bottle, which had been placed in a rubbish bin, and asked the AOT officer to clean it.

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AOT AVSEC said the employee could not clean the bottle because she was busy carrying out her duties. The company claimed this led Gamgy to become dissatisfied and insult the officer’s family.

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The statement said the employee then formally questioned Gamgy about the insult. This account contradicted Gamgy’s claim that the employee approached her angrily and attempted to assault her.

AOT AVSEC insisted that its employee had carried out her duties in accordance with international standards, maintaining appropriate manners and a service-minded attitude.

The statements prompted mixed reactions online. Some netizens criticised Gamgy’s remarks about the employee’s family but disagreed with AOT AVSEC’s description of the employee’s conduct as polite and service-minded.

Several online users claimed that they received the service at the screening point and found some officers unfriendly, chatty and worked without a service mindset.

Others questioned Suvarnabhumi Airport’s decision to release CCTV footage without audio. Some also complained that the video focused closely on Gamgy’s face rather than showing the employee equally.

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