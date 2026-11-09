AOT adds warehouse space and tracking to clear Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog

Airports of Thailand (AOT) is lending Thai Airways extra warehouse space and linking the airline’s cargo tags to its own tracking platform to clear the cargo backlog at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, which is delaying inbound air freight, AOT said today, November 9.

Some goods that landed on October 10 were still stuck last week, and AOT set no recovery date.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told AOT to work with Thai Airways to get the airline’s import warehouse back to normal, so that the problem would not spread to the country’s wider logistics system.

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AOT President Pavina Jariyathitipong said the airport operator had been tackling the backlog since October, meeting the airline and other agencies and providing space and its AOT Cargo Clearhouse platform.

Under the plan, Thai Airways can use Warehouse 4 (WH-4) inside the airport’s duty-free zone for oversized cargo, which AOT expects to ease space limits and let staff move backlogged goods out faster.

AOT is also discussing with Thai Airways and the Customs Department whether domestic cargo warehouse space could be used to clear incoming international shipments, an option still under consideration.

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The company said it is monitoring the airline’s inbound and outbound volumes and the size of the remaining backlog so it can step in quickly where needed.

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The backlog began in late September, when flooding in Bangkok left Thai Airways short of staff, and the airline stopped accepting cargo at its Suvarnabhumi warehouse from September 30 to October 6.

Accounts circulating among airlines put the number of cargo lots awaiting release at more than 1,000, according to Nation Thailand, though no official figure has been published.

At an AOT meeting on Thai Airways cargo delays on November 5, the Thai Airfreight Forwarders Association said Cargo Clearhouse was failing to show shipment status and storage locations correctly, which prevented forwarders and customs brokers from paying for and releasing consignments.

Some importers said a factory had halted production while it waited for parts held in the warehouse.

Thai Airways apologised on November 5 and said it had been adding staff, forklifts and equipment since November 1 and would introduce a warehouse management system to track each stage of handling.

For businesses and residents waiting on air shipments through the airline’s warehouse, Thai Airways said goods that arrived before October 23 are being cleared first.

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