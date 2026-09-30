PM criticised for giving cash to flood victims in Saimai, Bangkok

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was criticised online after handing out 1,000 baht notes to flood-affected residents during an unannounced visit to Saimai district in Bangkok last night, September 29.

Anutin had previously visited heavily flooded areas, including Khlong Chan Housing Estate in Bang Kapi district and the Rom Klao community in Lat Krabang district, to distribute survival kits, food and drinking water.

He also spoke with residents to hear their concerns and needs, although some expressed anger over the government’s flood management.

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At around 10pm on September 29, Anutin, relevant officials and representatives from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive visited residents at Bang Khen Public Housing Estate in Saimai district without a prior public announcement. The team distributed food, drinking water and essential supplies to people affected by the flooding.

According to ThaiRath, the housing estate is home to more than 10,000 residents and had experienced high water levels for five days before the visit. Floodwater had also affected Perm Sin and Watcharaphon roads, disrupting traffic.

Saimai Survive livestreamed the visit on its official Facebook page. During a brief interview, Anutin said he had arrived without advance notice because he wanted to see the conditions residents were experiencing first-hand.

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At one point in the livestream, Anutin was seen taking a bundle of cash from his trouser pocket and handing 1,000 baht to individual residents. Members of his security team then blocked the cameras, preventing viewers from seeing the distribution clearly.

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Anutin was also heard telling residents to keep the gesture quiet, saying, “Shhh! That’s all I have now. It’s not enough.”

The footage was subsequently shared by several news outlets and circulated online, prompting mixed reactions over whether the personal cash handout was appropriate.

Some people praised Anutin for giving money directly to flood victims, while others questioned whether the gesture was appropriate for a serving politician.

As of September 30, flooding continues to affect parts of Saimai district. High tides forecast between September 30 and October 4 could also contribute to rising water levels in affected areas.

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