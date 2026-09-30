PM criticised for giving cash to flood victims in Saimai, Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 10:12 AM
1 minute read
PM criticised for giving cash to flood victims in Saimai, Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Survive - สายไหมต้องรอด

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was criticised online after handing out 1,000 baht notes to flood-affected residents during an unannounced visit to Saimai district in Bangkok last night, September 29.

Anutin had previously visited heavily flooded areas, including Khlong Chan Housing Estate in Bang Kapi district and the Rom Klao community in Lat Krabang district, to distribute survival kits, food and drinking water.

He also spoke with residents to hear their concerns and needs, although some expressed anger over the government’s flood management.

ADVERTISEMENT

At around 10pm on September 29, Anutin, relevant officials and representatives from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive visited residents at Bang Khen Public Housing Estate in Saimai district without a prior public announcement. The team distributed food, drinking water and essential supplies to people affected by the flooding.

Anutin flood visit in Saimai, Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

According to ThaiRath, the housing estate is home to more than 10,000 residents and had experienced high water levels for five days before the visit. Floodwater had also affected Perm Sin and Watcharaphon roads, disrupting traffic.

Saimai Survive livestreamed the visit on its official Facebook page. During a brief interview, Anutin said he had arrived without advance notice because he wanted to see the conditions residents were experiencing first-hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point in the livestream, Anutin was seen taking a bundle of cash from his trouser pocket and handing 1,000 baht to individual residents. Members of his security team then blocked the cameras, preventing viewers from seeing the distribution clearly.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Anutin flood visit
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

Anutin was also heard telling residents to keep the gesture quiet, saying, “Shhh! That’s all I have now. It’s not enough.”

The footage was subsequently shared by several news outlets and circulated online, prompting mixed reactions over whether the personal cash handout was appropriate.

Some people praised Anutin for giving money directly to flood victims, while others questioned whether the gesture was appropriate for a serving politician.

As of September 30, flooding continues to affect parts of Saimai district. High tides forecast between September 30 and October 4 could also contribute to rising water levels in affected areas.

Related stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 10:12 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Four charged over viral cement tub stunt in Don Mueang flood Thailand News

Four charged over viral cement tub stunt in Don Mueang flood

1 hour ago
Strong currents of floodwater sweep 12 year old boy in Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Strong currents of floodwater sweep 12 year old boy in Sa Kaeo

1 hour ago
British mum claims set-up after Cambodia cannabis arrest Crime News

British mum claims set-up after Cambodia cannabis arrest

2 hours ago
Thai Airways cancels 37 additional flights through October 1 Aviation News

Thai Airways cancels 37 additional flights through October 1

2 hours ago
Child disappears in drain while walking bicycle through floodwater Thailand News

Child disappears in drain while walking bicycle through floodwater

2 hours ago
Drug suspect holds toy shop worker hostage in Pattaya Pattaya News

Drug suspect holds toy shop worker hostage in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 30 September: heavy rain in 9 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 30 September: heavy rain in 9 provinces

7 hours ago
Supplement distributor claims patients&#8217; unusual symptoms are normal side effects Thailand News

Supplement distributor claims patients’ unusual symptoms are normal side effects

19 hours ago
Thai woman held over alleged arson plot with Turkish ex Bangkok News

Thai woman held over alleged arson plot with Turkish ex

20 hours ago
Thai Airways apologises as floods delay flights, strand 5,600 bags Thailand News

Thai Airways apologises as floods delay flights, strand 5,600 bags

20 hours ago
Thailand sets aside over 4 billion baht for flood relief Thailand News

Thailand sets aside over 4 billion baht for flood relief

20 hours ago
Tenants leave their belongings behind amid building collapse fears in Chachoengsao Thailand News

Tenants leave their belongings behind amid building collapse fears in Chachoengsao

21 hours ago
Thailand seeks tools to improve weather forecasts and rainfall predictions Politics News

Thailand seeks tools to improve weather forecasts and rainfall predictions

21 hours ago
Pathum Thani woman dies after electric shock at bus stop Thailand News

Pathum Thani woman dies after electric shock at bus stop

22 hours ago
Pattaya suspends 3 officers over alleged tourist cash demands Pattaya News

Pattaya suspends 3 officers over alleged tourist cash demands

22 hours ago
Phuket direct flights expand as visitor numbers dip Phuket News

Phuket direct flights expand as visitor numbers dip

22 hours ago
Bangkok floodwaters create makeshift floating market in Bang Kapi Bangkok News

Bangkok floodwaters create makeshift floating market in Bang Kapi

23 hours ago
Health department issues 7 electrical tips during flooding Thailand News

Health department issues 7 electrical tips during flooding

23 hours ago
Thai man surrenders after killing 3 in jealousy shooting Crime News

Thai man surrenders after killing 3 in jealousy shooting

23 hours ago
Yala man’s raised sidecar motorcycle goes viral amid floods South Thailand News

Yala man’s raised sidecar motorcycle goes viral amid floods

24 hours ago
Bangkok residents vent anger at PM Anutin over severe flooding Bangkok News

Bangkok residents vent anger at PM Anutin over severe flooding

1 day ago
Kanchanaburi flood kills mother, daughter after pickup swept away Thailand News

Kanchanaburi flood kills mother, daughter after pickup swept away

1 day ago
Brit stabbed in Pattaya fight with transwoman over crystal meth Crime News

Brit stabbed in Pattaya fight with transwoman over crystal meth

1 day ago
Frenchman reportedly shoots himself at Phuket shooting range Phuket News

Frenchman reportedly shoots himself at Phuket shooting range

1 day ago
Floodwater exposure raises leptospirosis risk across Thailand Thailand News

Floodwater exposure raises leptospirosis risk across Thailand

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleBangkok’s flood disaster zone reduced from 50 districts to 29