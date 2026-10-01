PM responds to criticism over cash handouts during flood visit

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 2:03 PM
1 minute read
PM responds to criticism over cash handouts during flood visit
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul defended his decision to distribute personal cash to flood victims in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok, saying he resorted to the handouts after his team ran out of relief packages.

Anutin visited a flood-affected community in Sai Mai on September 29 to distribute food, drinking water and other essential supplies to residents struggling with severe flooding.

He was accompanied by government officials and members of the non-profit organisation Sai Mai Survive, which livestreamed the visit on its Facebook page.

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During the visit, Anutin was seen handing out his own money, reportedly giving residents 1,000 baht each. His security guard later blocked the Facebook page from filming the cash distribution.

PM Anutin visit flood victims
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

The incident was met with criticism online, with some users questioning whether the payments were lawful and others arguing that politicians should not distribute personal money directly to residents.

A woman living in the affected community told the media that she was unimpressed by the PM’s actions and criticised neighbours who accepted the money. She alleged that the cash was intended not to help flood victims but to discourage them from criticising the government’s handling of the flooding.

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Anutin responded to the criticism on September 30, explaining that his team had prepared relief packages for residents but had run out during the visit. He said some residents had travelled considerable distances through floodwater to receive assistance, leaving him unsure what else he could offer them.

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Anutin flood meeting
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

The PM said he decided to give them the money he had with him, insisting that his actions were motivated by a desire to help people rather than by political considerations.

Responding to questions raised by People’s Party MP Rukchanok Srinork about the legitimacy of the money, Anutin insisted that his funds were legally earned. He urged politicians to focus on helping residents affected by flooding rather than creating further divisions.

“My parents have been teaching me to take care of the people,” Anutin said.

Anutin also said he had instructed relevant officials to ensure that people in flood-affected areas received sufficient food, drinking water and other necessities until the situation returned to normal.

Anutin checks on food cooked for flood victims
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย
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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 1, 2026, 2:03 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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