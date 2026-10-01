PM responds to criticism over cash handouts during flood visit

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul defended his decision to distribute personal cash to flood victims in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok, saying he resorted to the handouts after his team ran out of relief packages.

Anutin visited a flood-affected community in Sai Mai on September 29 to distribute food, drinking water and other essential supplies to residents struggling with severe flooding.

He was accompanied by government officials and members of the non-profit organisation Sai Mai Survive, which livestreamed the visit on its Facebook page.

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During the visit, Anutin was seen handing out his own money, reportedly giving residents 1,000 baht each. His security guard later blocked the Facebook page from filming the cash distribution.

The incident was met with criticism online, with some users questioning whether the payments were lawful and others arguing that politicians should not distribute personal money directly to residents.

A woman living in the affected community told the media that she was unimpressed by the PM’s actions and criticised neighbours who accepted the money. She alleged that the cash was intended not to help flood victims but to discourage them from criticising the government’s handling of the flooding.

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Anutin responded to the criticism on September 30, explaining that his team had prepared relief packages for residents but had run out during the visit. He said some residents had travelled considerable distances through floodwater to receive assistance, leaving him unsure what else he could offer them.

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The PM said he decided to give them the money he had with him, insisting that his actions were motivated by a desire to help people rather than by political considerations.

Responding to questions raised by People’s Party MP Rukchanok Srinork about the legitimacy of the money, Anutin insisted that his funds were legally earned. He urged politicians to focus on helping residents affected by flooding rather than creating further divisions.

“My parents have been teaching me to take care of the people,” Anutin said.

Anutin also said he had instructed relevant officials to ensure that people in flood-affected areas received sufficient food, drinking water and other necessities until the situation returned to normal.