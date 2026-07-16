Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation

The death toll from the Bangkok nightclub fire has risen to 33 after another member of the band performing on the night of the blaze died from his injuries yesterday, July 15. Police also identified two additional shareholders connected to the venue as the investigation into the disaster continues.

Thitiwat “Din” Kaewkanha, a 27 year old singer who was performing at the nightclub on July 12, died yesterday, July 15, at Rajavithi Hospital after remaining in critical condition since the fire.

Three other members of the band who died in the blaze were female singer Breeze, keyboardist Kwang and drummer Bew.

Officers from Metropolitan Police Division 2 said they have identified 31 victims and returned their bodies to relatives. Sixteen people remain in critical condition, 12 sustained moderate injuries and another 43 suffered minor injuries.

Police said investigators have interviewed 96 witnesses, including one business owner, 26 nightclub employees, 56 customers and relatives, and 13 officers who took part in the rescue operation.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. According to police, the venue’s operators had previously applied for permission to increase the building’s electricity capacity because the existing system was insufficient. However, ะhe upgraded electrical system had not yet been installed when the fire occurred.

Investigators also examined footage from 16 CCTV cameras inside the nightclub. Police said the recordings show smoke first appearing on the left side of the stage before spreading across the venue and developing into a fire.

Smoke was visible near the ceiling above the stage about 15 seconds before flames appeared. Police said the fire developed from the first signs of smoke to a major blaze in about one minute, with flames intensifying at around 11.50pm.

Police are also examining the nightclub’s ownership structure as part of the criminal investigation and compensation process for victims.

Investigators said the business was officially registered under the name of a male owner, who remains in critical condition, and his mother. However, police discovered two additional people received profits from the business despite not being listed in the company’s registration documents.

According to police, four shareholders are expected to be summoned for questioning while investigators determine whether further legal action is appropriate.

Police allege the business committed multiple offences, including operating an entertainment venue under a restaurant licence, trading beyond permitted hours, violating the Building Control Act and acting recklessly in a manner that allegedly caused deaths and injuries under criminal law.

The final charges and legal proceedings will be determined once the investigation is complete.