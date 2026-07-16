Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 16, 2026, 10:18 AM
2 minutes read
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ วงทศกัณฐ์

The death toll from the Bangkok nightclub fire has risen to 33 after another member of the band performing on the night of the blaze died from his injuries yesterday, July 15. Police also identified two additional shareholders connected to the venue as the investigation into the disaster continues.

Thitiwat “Din” Kaewkanha, a 27 year old singer who was performing at the nightclub on July 12, died yesterday, July 15, at Rajavithi Hospital after remaining in critical condition since the fire.

Three other members of the band who died in the blaze were female singer Breeze, keyboardist Kwang and drummer Bew.

Officers from Metropolitan Police Division 2 said they have identified 31 victims and returned their bodies to relatives. Sixteen people remain in critical condition, 12 sustained moderate injuries and another 43 suffered minor injuries.

Thai singers dies in Bangkok nightclub fire
The Musical band leader Atipat Wijan | Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

Police said investigators have interviewed 96 witnesses, including one business owner, 26 nightclub employees, 56 customers and relatives, and 13 officers who took part in the rescue operation.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. According to police, the venue’s operators had previously applied for permission to increase the building’s electricity capacity because the existing system was insufficient. However, ะhe upgraded electrical system had not yet been installed when the fire occurred.

Investigators also examined footage from 16 CCTV cameras inside the nightclub. Police said the recordings show smoke first appearing on the left side of the stage before spreading across the venue and developing into a fire.

Related Articles
Bangkok nightclub fire investigation
Photo by Wason Wanichakorn via AP

Smoke was visible near the ceiling above the stage about 15 seconds before flames appeared. Police said the fire developed from the first signs of smoke to a major blaze in about one minute, with flames intensifying at around 11.50pm.

Police are also examining the nightclub’s ownership structure as part of the criminal investigation and compensation process for victims.

Investigators said the business was officially registered under the name of a male owner, who remains in critical condition, and his mother. However, police discovered two additional people received profits from the business despite not being listed in the company’s registration documents.

Officials probe cause of Bangkok nightclub fire
Photo by Anton L. Delgado via AP

According to police, four shareholders are expected to be summoned for questioning while investigators determine whether further legal action is appropriate.

Police allege the business committed multiple offences, including operating an entertainment venue under a restaurant licence, trading beyond permitted hours, violating the Building Control Act and acting recklessly in a manner that allegedly caused deaths and injuries under criminal law.

The final charges and legal proceedings will be determined once the investigation is complete.

Latest Thailand News
Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi

24 seconds ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation

29 minutes ago
Man faces charges after posing as official at nightclub fire sccene | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man faces charges after posing as official at nightclub fire sccene

54 minutes ago
Bangkok cafe demands apology after customer&#8217;s homophobic tantrum | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok cafe demands apology after customer’s homophobic tantrum

1 hour ago
Khon Kaen University investigates bullying claims after student&#8217;s TikTok posts | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen University investigates bullying claims after student’s TikTok posts

17 hours ago
Putin sends condolences to Thai King after Bangkok nightclub fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Putin sends condolences to Thai King after Bangkok nightclub fire

18 hours ago
Three Pattaya officers transferred over Kuwaiti tourists&#8217; complaint | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Pattaya officers transferred over Kuwaiti tourists’ complaint

19 hours ago
Witnesses rescue woman from abduction attempt in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses rescue woman from abduction attempt in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple

20 hours ago
Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations | Thaiger Hot News

Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations

20 hours ago
Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution

21 hours ago
Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth | Thaiger Education

Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth

21 hours ago
Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket

23 hours ago
Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police

24 hours ago
Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information | Thaiger Bangkok News

Former Bangkok council candidate denies spreading false fire information

24 hours ago
Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked | Thaiger Bangkok News

Death toll from Bangkok nightclub fire climbs, license revoked

1 day ago
Thailand vs Vietnam in 2026: who&#8217;s really winning the economy and tourism race? | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand vs Vietnam in 2026: who’s really winning the economy and tourism race?

1 day ago
Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme | Thaiger Visa Information

Decline in Indian arrivals prompts Thailand to restore visa-free scheme

2 days ago
Jomtien drug raid nets two suspected dealers, detains 81 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jomtien drug raid nets two suspected dealers, detains 81

2 days ago
Thai, Chinese scammers held for deceiving son to steal from mum | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai, Chinese scammers held for deceiving son to steal from mum

2 days ago
FIFA World Cup 2026 final to air on giant screen in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

FIFA World Cup 2026 final to air on giant screen in Bangkok

2 days ago
Chiang Mai bar slaps Brit with 150,000 baht bill, gives refund | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai bar slaps Brit with 150,000 baht bill, gives refund

2 days ago
Thailand climb to 17th as FIVB releases new world rankings after VNL 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand climb to 17th as FIVB releases new world rankings after VNL 2026

2 days ago
Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returns Japanese tourist&#8217;s lost wallet | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok tuk-tuk driver returns Japanese tourist’s lost wallet

2 days ago
Power bank, portable fan suspected in Chachoengsao car fire | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Power bank, portable fan suspected in Chachoengsao car fire

2 days ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 16, 2026, 10:18 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.