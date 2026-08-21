American father reunited with son after nearly 2 years of searching

An American mother wanted in an alleged parental kidnapping case in the US was arrested in Bangkok after allegedly taking her eight year old son from his father and remaining in hiding for nearly two years.

The 45 year old American woman, identified as Linda, was arrested at an accommodation in Prawet district of Bangkok on August 19 following a parental kidnapping warrant issued by an Oregon court in the United States.

Immigration officials also found her eight year old son at the location and arranged for his protection and welfare.

The case dates back to early 2025, when Linda’s ex-husband, Hassan Mamoud, separated from her. A US court granted Mamoud custody of their son following concerns over Linda’s reported alcohol dependence and mental health issues.

Linda later allegedly took the boy away from Mamoud. The father reported his son missing to police, hired a private investigator and created a website to help locate him.

Mamoud spent over a year searching for his son, with the case eventually receiving widespread attention in the US.

FBI officials later received information that led them to Linda’s whereabouts in Thailand. The FBI then worked with Thai immigration officials, who revoked her permission to remain in the country before locating her at the Bangkok accommodation.

Immigration officials travelled to the location and arrested Linda. Her son was found with her and reported to be safe.

Thai officials also contacted the relevant agencies to arrange protection and welfare services for the boy before reuniting him with his father.

There has been no report of further legal proceedings against Linda or whether she will be transferred to the US to face proceedings there. It is also not known from the available information whether she will receive treatment for her reported health conditions.

A similar case was reported in Thailand in 2024, when a Thai father surrendered to police after assaulting his young son and taking him from his ex-wife. The man also confessed to previously forcing the boy to drink bathroom cleaning liquid three years before the alleged abduction.

In another case that year, a Thai father was arrested for exploiting his 11 year old daughter as a beggar. Police later arrested the man and rescued the girl. The father denied the allegation, saying his daughter had willingly chosen to live with him.

Related news