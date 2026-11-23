An Italian MMA fighter fatally attacked an American national outside a hotel in Bangkok yesterday, November 22, saying he acted in self-defence.

Officers from Khlongtan Police Station were notified of the fatal assault at around 8.40am. The confrontation took place outside a hotel in the Phra Khanong neighbourhood of Khlong Toei district.

The deceased was identified as a 46 year old American national, whose name was withheld. The other man involved was a 39 year old Italian national, reportedly an MMA fighter, who remained at the scene to give a statement to police.

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According to hotel employees questioned by investigators, the American man had been arguing with reception staff when the Italian man arrived and headed towards an elevator.

The Italian man entered the elevator without becoming involved in the disagreement at reception. However, the American man reportedly approached and pulled him out, leading to a confrontation.

KhaoSod reported that the Italian man then restrained the American man around the neck, reportedly in a rear naked choke, until he lost consciousness. Hotel employees called rescue workers, who attempted CPR at the scene. However, they were unable to revive the American man.

The Italian national told police that he had acted to protect himself during the confrontation. Nevertheless, police initially charged him with murder and continued investigating the circumstances surrounding the American man’s death.

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A similar incident occurred in February, when an Australian man died following a single slap from a Swedish national on a road in Phuket. The fatal attack stemmed from an altercation on the road, after the Swedish man sounded his motorcycle horn at the Australian man and his Thai girlfriend while they were walking.

Another similar case occurred in 2024, when a British man fatally punched a Russian businessman following an attempted sexual advance on his daughter at a pool villa in Pattaya.

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