Connect with us

Bangkok

All calm in Bangkok following Friday morning’s spate of explosions

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 weeks ago

on

All calm in Bangkok following Friday morning’s spate of explosions | The Thaiger

The PM says there will be no special laws enacted to respond to yesterday’s bomb blasts around Bangkok.

Prayut continues to urge people not to panic and says police will rush to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The PM, who is also the defence minister, also ordered police to step up security and appealed for people to report any irregularities as they move around the city.

The incidents took place as Thailand hosts ASEAN summits with regional foreign ministers in town for post ministerial conferences and related meetings until today.

There were multiple locations where the bombs went off. Five of them occurred at the Government Complex (B Building) on Chaeng Watthana road, a spot near Chong Nong Si BTS station, Soi Rama 9, the Royal Thai Armed Forces HQ, and the Office of the Permanent Secretary For Defence (Sri Samarn Road).

After the blasts, key politicians and ministers came forward to condemn the incidents while urging that people should remain calm and avoid sharing rumours on the internet. Many key locations, including transport sites, have seen security stepped up with many businesses, including shopping centres, initiating security step-ups with car and bag searches at entrances.

All calm in Bangkok following Friday morning's spate of explosions | News by The Thaiger

Meanwhile, two men were arrested in the early hours yesterday, preceding the spate of small bomb blasts around the city, when going through a checkpoint on a south-bound bus in Chumphon province on suspicion of placing two fake homemade bombs in front of the Royal Thai Police headquarters on Thursday evening.

After placing the ‘fake’ bomb on the steps of the police headquarters the pair seen on CCTV used two different methods of transport to flee the area before boarding their south-bound bus at Chatuchak as well as changing their clothes twice.

Read more HERE.

At this stage there are no specific links between the Thursday night ‘fake’ bomb placement outside the Royal Thai Police HQ and the blasts yesterday morning, mostly between 7am-9.10am.

The small explosive devices were mostly ‘ping pong’ bombs and have been clearly detonated to ‘send a message’ rather than intentionally causing damage or kill citizens.

Four people were slightly injured in yesterday morning’s explosions including two road cleaners. Read that story HERE.

Army chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong spoke out yesterday afternoon, an unusual interception by the Army chief, accusing “Redshirts and those controlling them” of being behind the bombings. His comments were reported in Khaosod English at 3.14pm Friday afternoon.

“This is similar to the events in 2006. It’s the same group of people, with the same ideologies that used to bomb police checkpoints.” Apirat did not provide any evidence to back his accusations when speaking to the media. The Army chief also said that intelligence services had been aware of plans for the attacks for a while, but did not expect the bombings to unfold so soon.

SOURCES: The Nation | Khaosod English

All calm in Bangkok following Friday morning's spate of explosions | News by The Thaiger

A stern-faced PM Prayut before speaking to the media yesterday afternoon where he urged ‘calm’ and promised the perpetrators would be caught.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch?

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch? | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Kapook

The owner of a Bangkok house has returned home to find this on their couch…

a) a piece of left-over pizza?

b) a thousand baht note behind one of the pillows”

c) a 2 metre monitor lizard sleeping peacefully?

The correct answer is ‘c’. The home-owner of a house in Suksawat 26 walked inside, turned on the light, and realised that the huge ‘lizard’ was peacefully asleep, using the armrest and pillow to rest their weary head. The tail was dangling off the other end of the sofa, the black vinyl furnishing unable to fit the whole reptile.

The monitor lizard, slightly annoyed at being woken up, slipped off and continued to casually waddle around the house. The un-named owner say, at first, he thought it was a crocodile but didn’t really want to get close enough to check. His unlikely find was reported on a Thai morning TV show this week on Channel 3.

But, as you do in Thailand, the owner called the local Foundation volunteers who came around to the house, relieved him of the 2 metre reptile, and took it to a nearby forest to continue… well, continue doing what monitor lizards do. The monitor lizard was unhappy about being moved from his comfortable lodgings to a damp forest.

Monitor lizards are frequently linked to good luck in Thai culture and number of the house the monitor lizard visited will be keenly sought after by lottery players.

SOURCE: Kapook, เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

PS: Shouting ‘shoo shoo’ and waving your arms at a 2 metre monitor lizard is not a certified method of removal.

What did this Bangkok homeowner find on their couch? | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Hong Kong’s protests have been good for Bangkok’s luxury condo market

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

Hong Kong’s protests have been good for Bangkok’s luxury condo market | The Thaiger

High end Hong Kong investment is turning away from the Chinese business hub and looking outside for new investment opportunities.

Thailand’s high-end luxury condo market has been one of the beneficiaries.

Keerin Chutumstid, from the Bangkok-based Magnolia Quality Development, says about 40% of the condos in a 52 storey Bangkok luxury tower development that opened last week have already been sold to buyers from mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore. Among those, mainland Chinese and Hong Buyers are the top foreign customers.

The new luxury tower on the Chao Phraya River has 146 units, which are managed by 5 star managers Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. Prices start at 65 million baht (US$2.9 million) and go up to 533 million baht for the larger penthouses.

Keerim says that the protests give them an advantage for the project.

“If you look at Thailand right now, compared to other countries, we have a good level of political stability.”

Meanwhile, Thailand leading property portal FazWaz says there has been a noticeable surge of enquiries in the past few months. CEO Brennan Campbell says a lot of the new interest is coming out of Hong Kong and Mainland China….

“FazWaz has noted an influx of investment inquiries over the past two months. The city’s high-end market offers some of the best condominium properties in the world at prices still well below other mature property markets. We’re also seeing a lot more inquiries into the medium-level condo market from 6-15 million baht as well as for the ultra-luxury market over 35 million baht.”

Last week, Hong Kong’s CK Asset Holdings and Sun Hung Kai Properties decided to postpone sales of new multi-billion-dollar projects, and transactions in the secondary market are down sharply, especially for luxury homes. The slump follows two months of protracted and often violent street protests by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement.

It’s believed that the circumstance could add another tailwind to the luxury market in Bangkok, where the last decade’s tourism boom has put the city on the map for investors, especially mainland Chinese who have buying up big.

Bangkok real estate has also been attractive to international investors because, even after years of gains, prices are still often cheaper than in less travelled-to cities such as Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, or Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

13 rescued dogs under the care of His Majesty the King

May Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

13 rescued dogs under the care of His Majesty the King | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Thai PBS World reports that 13 Great Danes were rescued from a house in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, by the Department of Livestock Development (DLD). The rescue followed a phone call to their hotline by a concerned member of the public.

The dogs were all suffering from severe malnutrition and given emergency treatment at the local DLD office.

On Wednesday, a royal aide sent by His Majesty the King, collected the dogs and transferred them to Kasetsart University Veterinary Teaching hospital.

10 of the dogs are now stable, but the other 3 remain under special veterinary care.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป) | The Thaiger
คลิปข่าว6 hours ago

ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย1 month ago

“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK1 month ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง1 month ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 months ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop2 months ago

“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]

Trending