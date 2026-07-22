Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 22, 2026, 5:21 PM
2 minutes read
Airport Rail Link says services could improve this evening | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo via Airport Rail Link

Airport Rail Link services could increase this evening if engineers are able to remove a disabled train blocking the maintenance depot, Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said today, July 22, after a technical fault reduced operations to just one train per hour.

Siripong visited the Airport Rail Link maintenance depot to monitor the situation after one train developed a technical fault inside the facility.

The disabled train became stranded on the depot’s reversing point, preventing the remaining trains from leaving the depot and leaving only one train available for service.

Engineers are continuing to investigate the cause of the fault and are awaiting the results of a technical assessment. Siripong urged passengers who need to travel to consider alternative public transport while services remain limited.

Airport Rail Link services may increase this evening if a disabled train is removed. Refunds, free buses and extra trains are prepared.
Photo via Facebook: Siripong Angkasakulkiat

He instructed the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to deploy diesel train services to help accommodate passengers and coordinated with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) to provide additional buses.

If the disabled train can be moved as planned, officials expect to increase the number of Airport Rail Link trains operating this evening, although they could not confirm whether normal services would fully resume.

Authorities also plan to increase SRT train services and BMTA buses during the evening rush hour if the Airport Rail Link is unable to return to full capacity.

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Officials said their immediate priority is clearing passengers affected by the disruption. Passengers who purchased Airport Rail Link tickets will receive full refunds and may use the supplementary BMTA bus services free of charge. Any additional compensation measures will be considered once the situation has stabilised.

Airport Rail Link services may increase this evening if a disabled train is removed. Refunds, free buses and extra trains are prepared.
Photo via Facebook: Siripong Angkasakulkiat

Airport Rail Link operator Asia Era One said the disruption was caused by a technical fault at the reversing point inside the maintenance depot, preventing trains from leaving the facility as scheduled.

The company said engineers began repair work immediately after the fault was identified but required additional time to restore operations. It has continued providing updates through the Airport Rail Link Facebook page and the media.

The operator said it is coordinating with the State Railway of Thailand, SRT Electrified Train Company, the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority and Airports of Thailand to reduce the impact on passengers. It said temporary operations continue to meet safety standards and do not pose any risk to passengers.

Staff have also been deployed at every Airport Rail Link station to assist passengers, provide service updates and recommend alternative travel routes.

Passengers can connect to other public transport services via Hua Mak Station for the Yellow Line, Asok Halt for the MRT Blue Line at Phetchaburi Station, and Bangkok Station for the MRT Blue Line at Hua Lamphong.

Airport Rail Link services may increase this evening if a disabled train is removed. Refunds, free buses and extra trains are prepared.
Photo via Facebook: Siripong Angkasakulkiat

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 22, 2026, 5:21 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.