Airport Rail Link resumes after second disruption in a week

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 30, 2026, 10:11 AM
1 minute read
Airport Rail Link resumes after second disruption in a week | Thaiger
Photo by Nuttapon Pundech via Getty Images

Airport Rail Link services between central Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi International Airport returned to normal today, July 30, after a power outage disrupted operations for more than 16 hours, although some passengers continued to report delays during the morning commute.

The Airport Rail Link disruption began on the evening of yesterday, July 29, after a power failure affected services between Lat Krabang and Ban Thap Chang stations on trains travelling from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Phaya Thai Station.

The Airport Rail Link operator announced on its official Facebook page at 5.17pm that the outage had disrupted the power supply, forcing trains to operate at 15-minute intervals instead of the usual frequency.

The disruption triggered widespread complaints from passengers, particularly office workers travelling home and people heading to Suvarnabhumi Airport for flights during the evening rush hour.

Airport Rail Link Bangkok
Airport Rail Link | Photo by tbradford via Getty Images Signature

Many passengers commented on the operator’s Facebook page, saying they had not seen the announcement before arriving at stations and were left waiting on crowded platforms without receiving updates through station announcements.

Others said the delays exceeded the reported 15 minutes and called on the operator to provide more accurate information. Heavy rain during the evening further complicated travel for commuters.

At about 8pm, the operator announced that engineers were still working to restore the system. Train frequency was reduced further to one service every 30 minutes, while shuttle buses were introduced to transport passengers during the disruption.

Related Articles
Airport Rail Link technical issue
Photo by primeimages via Getty Images Signature

The problem continued into the morning of July 30, with free shuttle buses operating every 30 minutes between Makkasan Station and Suvarnabhumi Airport Station. Passengers continued to report delays during the morning rush hour.

At about 9.30am, the Airport Rail Link operator announced that normal train services had resumed. However, some passengers responding to the announcement said trains were still stationary at Hua Mak Station for more than 10 minutes, suggesting residual delays remained even after operations were restored.

Commuters advised others travelling on the Airport Rail Link, particularly those heading to Suvarnabhumi Airport, to allow additional travel time and monitor updates on the operator’s official Facebook page.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya house searched for two men linked to Russian siblings case | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya house searched for two men linked to Russian siblings case

12 minutes ago
Airport Rail Link resumes after second disruption in a week | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link resumes after second disruption in a week

27 minutes ago
Pathum Thani barrier storage site littered with thousands of used condoms | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani barrier storage site littered with thousands of used condoms

1 hour ago
Ang Thong Hospital clarifies doctors&#8217; reactions at child death press conference | Thaiger Crime News

Ang Thong Hospital clarifies doctors’ reactions at child death press conference

16 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 31 to August 2) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 31 to August 2)

17 hours ago
Chinese man steals customer&#8217;s credit card information, over 29 million in losses | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man steals customer’s credit card information, over 29 million in losses

17 hours ago
A legal way for foreigners to own a house in Thailand, without nominee companies. | Thaiger Property

A legal way for foreigners to own a house in Thailand, without nominee companies.

18 hours ago
Suspect emerges as search for missing Russian siblings in Pattaya continues | Thaiger Pattaya News

Suspect emerges as search for missing Russian siblings in Pattaya continues

18 hours ago
GMM TV says guard, Chinese fan drop complaints after festival scuffle | Thaiger Bangkok News

GMM TV says guard, Chinese fan drop complaints after festival scuffle

20 hours ago
Phuket money exchange robber identified as Russian, not Thai | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket money exchange robber identified as Russian, not Thai

21 hours ago
Myanmar man wanted for murder of former national tennis player in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar man wanted for murder of former national tennis player in Pattaya

23 hours ago
Russian mother appeals for help after children disappear in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian mother appeals for help after children disappear in Pattaya

24 hours ago
The Sarasin shift: Thailand&#8217;s luxury coastline moves north of Phuket | Thaiger Property News

The Sarasin shift: Thailand’s luxury coastline moves north of Phuket

1 day ago
Thai AirAsia Suvarnabhumi routes paused amid fuel cost hit | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai AirAsia Suvarnabhumi routes paused amid fuel cost hit

1 day ago
Thai community joins search for missing Thai YouTuber, Hlun Solo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai community joins search for missing Thai YouTuber, Hlun Solo

1 day ago
Mall blast, blackouts and evacuations mark Japan&#8217;s Kyushu quake | Thaiger News

Mall blast, blackouts and evacuations mark Japan’s Kyushu quake

1 day ago
Man filmed slapping crying four year old girl twice in Phayao | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Man filmed slapping crying four year old girl twice in Phayao

2 days ago
Bangkok checkpoint uncovers five undocumented Myanmar migrants | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok checkpoint uncovers five undocumented Myanmar migrants

2 days ago
Chinese burglary suspects fly back into Thailand, arrested at airport | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chinese burglary suspects fly back into Thailand, arrested at airport

2 days ago
Police identify new leads in former Thai tennis player case | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police identify new leads in former Thai tennis player case

2 days ago
Van crashes into four vehicles, injures six foreign tourists in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Van crashes into four vehicles, injures six foreign tourists in Pattaya

2 days ago
Qatari tourist faces visa revocation after Hua Hin assault | Thaiger Crime News

Qatari tourist faces visa revocation after Hua Hin assault

2 days ago
Four foreign tourists arrested with cannabis at Phuket Airport | Thaiger Crime News

Four foreign tourists arrested with cannabis at Phuket Airport

2 days ago
Indian tourists rescued from alleged Pakistani ransom gang | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourists rescued from alleged Pakistani ransom gang

2 days ago
Foreign man assaults Hua Hin locals, including woman on wheelchair | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Foreign man assaults Hua Hin locals, including woman on wheelchair

3 days ago
Bangkok NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 30, 2026, 10:11 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.