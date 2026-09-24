AGT champion Nene Royal receives new home for her family

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 4:52 PM
1 minute read
AGT champion Nene Royal receives new home for her family
Photo via ThaiRath

The first Thai winner of America’s Got Talent, Nene Royal, received a two-bedroom condominium from CP Group Chairman Dhanin Chearavanont and his family.

The 2026 America’s Got Talent announced 16 year old Phuket artist Rattikan “Praew” Amloy as the winner today, September 24, Thai time. Nene won both the title and the show’s US$1 million prize.

In addition to her competition winnings, Dhanin gifted Nene and her family a condominium unit at the Mulberry Grove The Forestias residential project in Bangkok after being impressed by the teenager’s determination and dedication to pursuing her artistic career.

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The property is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit measuring approximately 98.69 square metres. The luxury condominium is located along Bang Na-Trat Road. The development is a low-rise project consisting of six buildings ranging from seven to eight floors, with 269 units across more than 16 rai.

CP gives Nene Royal new home
Photo via ThaiRath

Facilities at the development include a fitness centre, swimming pool, workspaces, children’s play areas and electric vehicle charging points.

The condominium was presented to Nene and her family on September 5 at Mulberry Grove The Forestias Condominiums, before they travelled to the United States for the America’s Got Talent final.

The condominium is intended to provide a home for Nene’s family and support her as she continues pursuing her music career. According to the source, the property was given from one family to another without any obligations attached.

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Luxury condominium Mulberry Grove in Bangkok
Photo via ThaiRath

Dhanin told Nene’s family that their story could inspire young people to pursue their ambitions, take action, overcome obstacles and have confidence in their abilities, while recognising the importance of family and those who support them.

On the same day, CP Group also offered Nene a continuing scholarship, along with an Apple Studio Display, Apple AirPods Max and a Buddha statue. The electronic equipment was gifted to support Nene in both her studies and original music composition.

Before these gifts, CP Group also showed its support for Nene by displaying her image on an LED screen in Times Square, New York, in August. The initiative was intended both to promote her to an international audience and encourage her ahead of the America’s Got Talent final.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 4:52 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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