Seven men impersonating police officers abducted a flower vendor and her five year old daughter from a shop outside Bangkok’s Royal City Avenue (RCA) and demanded 500,000 baht for their release.

The 27 year old woman, identified as Sharifah, filed a complaint with Makkasan Police Station yesterday, November 22, alleging that the group also extorted 300,000 baht in cash and gold from her family.

Sharifah said the incident began at around 4am on November 14, when seven men arrived at her flower shop near the entrance to RCA in a black Toyota Alphard van.

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The men allegedly identified themselves as officers from the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division before forcing her and her young daughter into the vehicle.

According to Sharifah, the group initially took them to a petrol station between Soi Seri Thai 23 and Soi Seri Thai 25. During the journey, the men reportedly spoke by telephone to someone they repeatedly addressed as “Sir”, who appeared to be directing their movements.

The group then demanded 500,000 baht in exchange for releasing Sharifah and her daughter. She told them she could not afford the amount, after which they allegedly took both of them to a house in Pathum Thani.

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Sharifah said she and her daughter were held at the property while the men continued demanding money. Her husband, Aree, eventually handed over 300,000 baht in cash and gold jewellery to secure their release. She described the valuables as the family’s life savings.

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She also alleged that the men forced her to sign a loan agreement, making the money appear to be repayment of a debt.

However, Sharifah said the threats continued. On November 16, the group allegedly returned and demanded another 300,000 baht. When she refused, the men reportedly attempted to abduct her again.

This time, Aree and other relatives confronted the group, resulting in a physical altercation. One of the men, identified as 33 year old Chukiat, was stabbed and died during the confrontation. Aree was also injured.

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According to Matichon, police subsequently investigated the case and issued arrest warrants for three suspects: 41 year old Anucha, who drove the Alphard van, 37 year old Thanarak, and 35 year old Phumphat, whom the group addressed as “Sir”.

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Some media outlets reported that Anucha and Phumphat had already been arrested, while other reports gave conflicting information about their status. It was also reported that Phumphat was a well-known director of drama series.

KhaoSod also reported a possible connection between the case and a call centre scam operation. According to that report, Aree allegedly took 500,000 baht from the operation before escaping, prompting the group to seek repayment through the alleged abduction.

However, police have not confirmed this account, and the alleged connection between Aree and the scam operation remains unverified.

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