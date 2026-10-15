More than 600 rally in Bangkok against IMF-World Bank meetings

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 15, 2026, 1:04 PM
2 minutes read
More than 600 rally in Bangkok against IMF-World Bank meetings
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

More than 600 protesters opposing the IMF and World Bank meetings marched towards the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok this morning, October 15, before police blocked them at the Rama IV intersection.

The demonstrators, organised by the People’s Network Against the World Bank and IMF, began gathering from around 8am and moved through the Khlong Toei area towards the convention centre, where Thailand is hosting the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings 2026.

More than 600 protesters rallied in Bangkok against the IMF-World Bank meetings, with demonstrations continuing at the Rama IV intersection.
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

The group said the protest was intended to give a voice to people and communities affected by development policies and economic approaches promoted by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the march reached the Rama IV area at around 9am, police moved in to stop the group from continuing towards the convention centre.

Officers displayed warning signs and read out conditions governing the public gathering, while protesters maintained that they wanted to continue to the destination stated in their protest plans.

More than 600 protesters rallied in Bangkok against the IMF-World Bank meetings, with demonstrations continuing at the Rama IV intersection.
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

The two sides entered negotiations, and the demonstrators eventually remained at the intersection while representatives continued talks with police.

At around 9.20am, another brief standoff developed when some protesters tried to climb a pedestrian bridge to hang a banner.

Related Articles

Police initially prevented them from going onto the bridge, citing security concerns over the elevated position. After about 15 minutes of discussions, the protesters were allowed to hang the banner, while officers remained stationed along the bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT
More than 600 protesters rallied in Bangkok against the IMF-World Bank meetings, with demonstrations continuing at the Rama IV intersection.
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

The group then continued speeches and other activities at the intersection, insisting that the demonstration was peaceful and aimed at raising concerns over land, debt and the impact of capital-driven economic policies on people’s lives.

Organisers also planned discussions, performances, music, and other symbolic activities as part of the protest.

The demonstrators said they intended to remain at the Rama IV intersection overnight and continue the gathering through tomorrow, October 16.

The protest caused major traffic disruption in the surrounding area, with roads around the Rama IV and Khlong Toei intersections heavily congested and some routes temporarily impassable.

Police also announced traffic restrictions from Asoke Montri intersection on Sukhumvit Road to Rama IV intersection for October 15 and 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes including Rama IV Road, Sukhumvit Road, Wireless Road and Sarasin Road, while travellers were encouraged to use the BTS or MRT and allow extra travel time.

More than 600 protesters rallied in Bangkok against the IMF-World Bank meetings, with demonstrations continuing at the Rama IV intersection.
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP

The protest took place amid heightened security for the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, which run from October 12 to 18 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Restrictions issued under the Public Assembly Act prohibit protesters from obstructing access to the meeting venue or interfering with its operations.

Police remained deployed around the area as demonstrators continued their activities and representatives negotiated with officers over whether the group could continue to the convention centre.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 15, 2026, 1:04 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16 Hua Hin News

Hua Hin beach buildings face phased demolition from Oct 16

5 minutes ago
Philippines social media bills follow school shootings, echo Thai debate News

Philippines social media bills follow school shootings, echo Thai debate

4 hours ago
Disabled lottery seller killed, dumped in Nan River over debt Crime News

Disabled lottery seller killed, dumped in Nan River over debt

4 hours ago
Thai pilgrims get new flights after Riyadh airport strike Bangkok News

Thai pilgrims get new flights after Riyadh airport strike

4 hours ago
China hands death sentences to 3 Myanmar scam gang leaders Crime News

China hands death sentences to 3 Myanmar scam gang leaders

5 hours ago
Russian man dies after bike crash in Pattaya Pattaya News

Russian man dies after bike crash in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 15 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 15 October: heavy rain in 19 provinces, Bangkok showers

8 hours ago
Netizens appalled by 30,000-baht driver job with one day off Thailand News

Netizens appalled by 30,000-baht driver job with one day off

21 hours ago
Lampang teen beaten over gaming debt, threatened into silence Crime News

Lampang teen beaten over gaming debt, threatened into silence

22 hours ago
Swiss president makes the first visit to Thailand in 22 years this week Politics News

Swiss president makes the first visit to Thailand in 22 years this week

22 hours ago
Police fire shots during Pattaya drug chase after pickup hits office Pattaya News

Police fire shots during Pattaya drug chase after pickup hits office

23 hours ago
Artwork telling a story of time and memory wins 2026 UOB Painting of the Year (Thailand) Thai Life

Artwork telling a story of time and memory wins 2026 UOB Painting of the Year (Thailand)

23 hours ago
SRT to spend 99 million baht raising platforms for Japanese trains Transport News

SRT to spend 99 million baht raising platforms for Japanese trains

23 hours ago
Thailand tourist arrivals reach 23.94 million, target still distant Tourism News

Thailand tourist arrivals reach 23.94 million, target still distant

24 hours ago
One of Thailand’s longest-living Asiatic black bears dies aged over 40 Thailand News

One of Thailand’s longest-living Asiatic black bears dies aged over 40

1 day ago
Netflix eyes Thailand as next global screen production hub Business News

Netflix eyes Thailand as next global screen production hub

1 day ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 16 to 18) Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (October 16 to 18)

1 day ago
Ratchaburi mother dies in unfenced police station pond while bailing son Thailand News

Ratchaburi mother dies in unfenced police station pond while bailing son

1 day ago
Thai Air Force pushes ahead with more Gripen fighter jets Thailand News

Thai Air Force pushes ahead with more Gripen fighter jets

1 day ago
Foreigners face 4,000-baht tuk tuk fare after The Weeknd concert Bangkok News

Foreigners face 4,000-baht tuk tuk fare after The Weeknd concert

1 day ago
Thailand domestic flights get 500-baht discount from Oct 15 Aviation News

Thailand domestic flights get 500-baht discount from Oct 15

1 day ago
Long-stay visa checks help uncover Thai scam network, 39 arrested Crime News

Long-stay visa checks help uncover Thai scam network, 39 arrested

1 day ago
Pattaya plane crash damages scrap business, injures pilot Pattaya News

Pattaya plane crash damages scrap business, injures pilot

1 day ago
Portuguese woman caught overstaying nearly 5 years in Phuket Phuket News

Portuguese woman caught overstaying nearly 5 years in Phuket

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 14 October: heavy rain in 24 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 14 October: heavy rain in 24 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

1 day ago
Back to top button