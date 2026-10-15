More than 600 rally in Bangkok against IMF-World Bank meetings

More than 600 protesters opposing the IMF and World Bank meetings marched towards the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok this morning, October 15, before police blocked them at the Rama IV intersection.

The demonstrators, organised by the People’s Network Against the World Bank and IMF, began gathering from around 8am and moved through the Khlong Toei area towards the convention centre, where Thailand is hosting the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings 2026.

The group said the protest was intended to give a voice to people and communities affected by development policies and economic approaches promoted by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

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When the march reached the Rama IV area at around 9am, police moved in to stop the group from continuing towards the convention centre.

Officers displayed warning signs and read out conditions governing the public gathering, while protesters maintained that they wanted to continue to the destination stated in their protest plans.

The two sides entered negotiations, and the demonstrators eventually remained at the intersection while representatives continued talks with police.

At around 9.20am, another brief standoff developed when some protesters tried to climb a pedestrian bridge to hang a banner.

Police initially prevented them from going onto the bridge, citing security concerns over the elevated position. After about 15 minutes of discussions, the protesters were allowed to hang the banner, while officers remained stationed along the bridge.

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The group then continued speeches and other activities at the intersection, insisting that the demonstration was peaceful and aimed at raising concerns over land, debt and the impact of capital-driven economic policies on people’s lives.

Organisers also planned discussions, performances, music, and other symbolic activities as part of the protest.

The demonstrators said they intended to remain at the Rama IV intersection overnight and continue the gathering through tomorrow, October 16.

The protest caused major traffic disruption in the surrounding area, with roads around the Rama IV and Khlong Toei intersections heavily congested and some routes temporarily impassable.

Police also announced traffic restrictions from Asoke Montri intersection on Sukhumvit Road to Rama IV intersection for October 15 and 16.

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Motorists were advised to use alternative routes including Rama IV Road, Sukhumvit Road, Wireless Road and Sarasin Road, while travellers were encouraged to use the BTS or MRT and allow extra travel time.

The protest took place amid heightened security for the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings, which run from October 12 to 18 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Restrictions issued under the Public Assembly Act prohibit protesters from obstructing access to the meeting venue or interfering with its operations.

Police remained deployed around the area as demonstrators continued their activities and representatives negotiated with officers over whether the group could continue to the convention centre.

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