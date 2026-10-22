Thai driver crashes through store window, injuring young girl, 5 others

A 67 year old woman drove her car through the glass window of a Big C supermarket on On Nut Road in Bangkok on October 21, injuring six people, including a six year old girl.

Officers from Phra Khanong Police Station arrived at the supermarket in Suan Luang district at about 3pm after the incident. The white Toyota Vios had stopped inside the store entrance after crashing through a glass panel.

The six injured people were all female. They included a six year old girl and five adults identified as 34 year old Namthip, 72 year old Somjai, 81 year old Duanchai, 38 year old Jabby, and 40 year old Sukanya.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV footage circulated by news agencies showed the car breaking through the glass window, sending the panel crashing down. The vehicle struck two women standing beside the glass before the driver reversed out of the entrance. The footage showed significant damage to the car’s front bumper.

The injured people were taken to Ruam Jai Rak Hospital and Samrong General Hospital. Media reports did not describe any of their injuries as life-threatening.

The driver, identified as Suthida, was unharmed. She reportedly told police that she had visited the supermarket with her younger sister. As she prepared to drive home, she became confused by the vehicle’s controls and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Channel 3 reported that the car was insured and that the policy would cover costs associated with the damage and medical treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police were questioning Suthida and planned to interview the injured people before deciding what charges, if any, should be brought against her.

The incident follows a separate crash in Bangkok in April, when an electric car reportedly struck a shopfront and injured eight people. The cause of that incident was not made public in the supplied report.

Big C had not announced when the damaged entrance would reopen or how much the repairs would cost at the time of publication.

Similar news