Thai driver crashes through store window, injuring young girl, 5 others

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 22, 2026, 10:33 AM
1 minute read
Thai driver crashes through store window, injuring young girl, 5 others
Photo via Channel 8

A 67 year old woman drove her car through the glass window of a Big C supermarket on On Nut Road in Bangkok on October 21, injuring six people, including a six year old girl.

Officers from Phra Khanong Police Station arrived at the supermarket in Suan Luang district at about 3pm after the incident. The white Toyota Vios had stopped inside the store entrance after crashing through a glass panel.

The six injured people were all female. They included a six year old girl and five adults identified as 34 year old Namthip, 72 year old Somjai, 81 year old Duanchai, 38 year old Jabby, and 40 year old Sukanya.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV footage circulated by news agencies showed the car breaking through the glass window, sending the panel crashing down. The vehicle struck two women standing beside the glass before the driver reversed out of the entrance. The footage showed significant damage to the car’s front bumper.

Car crash at Bug C On Nut bangkok
Photo via Channel 8

The injured people were taken to Ruam Jai Rak Hospital and Samrong General Hospital. Media reports did not describe any of their injuries as life-threatening.

The driver, identified as Suthida, was unharmed. She reportedly told police that she had visited the supermarket with her younger sister. As she prepared to drive home, she became confused by the vehicle’s controls and pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Channel 3 reported that the car was insured and that the policy would cover costs associated with the damage and medical treatment.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Girl and elderly woman injured in Bangkok supermarket car crash
Photo via Channel 8

Police were questioning Suthida and planned to interview the injured people before deciding what charges, if any, should be brought against her.

The incident follows a separate crash in Bangkok in April, when an electric car reportedly struck a shopfront and injured eight people. The cause of that incident was not made public in the supplied report.

Big C had not announced when the damaged entrance would reopen or how much the repairs would cost at the time of publication.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 22, 2026, 10:33 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Chinese gambling suspect, his wife and fake Thai father charged with citizenship fraud in Pattaya Pattaya News

Chinese gambling suspect, his wife and fake Thai father charged with citizenship fraud in Pattaya

8 minutes ago
Fight over seat on Pattaya Beach leaves two women injured Pattaya News

Fight over seat on Pattaya Beach leaves two women injured

11 minutes ago
American YouTuber posts CCTV of alleged Pattaya attack and robbery Pattaya News

American YouTuber posts CCTV of alleged Pattaya attack and robbery

2 hours ago
Pakistani shop owner arrested over 19-year Thai identity fraud Crime News

Pakistani shop owner arrested over 19-year Thai identity fraud

2 hours ago
TAT expands ASEAN India+ Shoppers in Thailand 2026 to drive tourism spending Press Room

TAT expands ASEAN India+ Shoppers in Thailand 2026 to drive tourism spending

2 hours ago
Pattaya raids target 12 firms in 800m baht nominee land probe Pattaya News

Pattaya raids target 12 firms in 800m baht nominee land probe

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 22 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 22 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok showers

5 hours ago
Saijo Denki explains power use after viral air conditioner complaint Thailand News

Saijo Denki explains power use after viral air conditioner complaint

18 hours ago
Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown Business News

Thailand welcomes 971 foreign firms amid nominee crackdown

18 hours ago
French suspect wanted in Belgian drug case detained in Phuket Phuket News

French suspect wanted in Belgian drug case detained in Phuket

19 hours ago
Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store Pattaya News

Drunk woman undresses, attacks police outside Pattaya convenience store

19 hours ago
Six years after breakup, Thai mum says husband&#8217;s ex still attacks her Crime News

Six years after breakup, Thai mum says husband’s ex still attacks her

20 hours ago
Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest Bangkok News

Siam Amazing Park eyes December reopening amid sale interest

20 hours ago
Pattaya coffee shop owner left fearing revenge after thief escapes from police Pattaya News

Pattaya coffee shop owner left fearing revenge after thief escapes from police

21 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport responds to baggage tampering allegations Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi Airport responds to baggage tampering allegations

21 hours ago
Thailand won&#8217;t mirror France protests, finance official says Economy News

Thailand won’t mirror France protests, finance official says

21 hours ago
Norwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan Crime News

Norwegian teen stabbing suspect arrested in Samut Prakan

21 hours ago
Thai driver, Lao man arrested for aiding Chinese border crossers Crime News

Thai driver, Lao man arrested for aiding Chinese border crossers

22 hours ago
Thai bassist thanks doctor who flags rare hormonal condition during his performance Thailand News

Thai bassist thanks doctor who flags rare hormonal condition during his performance

22 hours ago
Chula Media Fellowships 2027 open to journalists until November 15 Education

Chula Media Fellowships 2027 open to journalists until November 15

22 hours ago
Phuket seeks legal reforms to bring unlicensed hotels into system Phuket News

Phuket seeks legal reforms to bring unlicensed hotels into system

23 hours ago
Customer says court document arrived after criticising 260 baht kaprao chicken Bangkok News

Customer says court document arrived after criticising 260 baht kaprao chicken

1 day ago
UK court freezes VietJet&#8217;s global assets over 0m lease debt Aviation News

UK court freezes VietJet’s global assets over $250m lease debt

1 day ago
Pattaya motorcyclist killed by train after ignoring railway barrier Road deaths

Pattaya motorcyclist killed by train after ignoring railway barrier

1 day ago
Ayutthaya gunman says no apology after killing romantic rival Crime News

Ayutthaya gunman says no apology after killing romantic rival

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThree Bangkok expressways waive tolls for October 23 holiday