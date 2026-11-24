An internal investigation is being conducted into five officers from Chaiyaphruek Police Station in Nonthaburi after CCTV footage reportedly showed three of them at the scene of a kidnapping and extortion near Royal City Avenue (RCA) nightclub in Bangkok.

The woman, identified as 27 year old Sharifah, filed a complaint at Makkasan Police Station. She alleged that seven men posing as police officers abducted her and her daughter from her flower stall near RCA on November 22.

According to her account, the group demanded 500,000 baht for their release. Her husband, Aree, allegedly paid 300,000 baht in cash and handed over gold jewellery to secure their freedom.

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Sharifah also reported that the group returned to demand more money on November 16. A confrontation then broke out between the alleged gang members, her husband and a relative, resulting in the death of one gang member, identified as 33 year old Chukiat.

Police reviewed CCTV footage to identify those involved. Thai PBS reported that three suspects had been arrested: 35 year old Phumphat, known within the group as Sir and identified as a key suspect; 41 year old Anucha, who allegedly drove the vehicle used in the incident; and 37 year old Thanarak.

Further CCTV examination reportedly showed three officers from Chaiyaphruek Police Station at the scene.

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Provincial Police Region 1 subsequently issued a statement explaining how the officers came to be there. The three officers were identified as Pakphop Senathon, Chayanan Nuimak and Auttachai Yannarat.

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According to the statement, an officer named Chaiyapong received a call from a man identified as Jirawut, who asked him to arrange police escorts for a VIP. The offer was reportedly 2,000 baht per officer.

Chaiyapong then contacted another officer, Phattaraphon, to find available personnel for the assignment. Phattaraphon approached Pakphop, who subsequently contacted Chayanan and Auttachai to join him. The three officers claimed they did not know its actual purpose.

Chaiyaphruek Police Station established a fact-finding committee to investigate all five officers and determine whether they were involved in any wrongdoing. Police are also continuing their investigation into the other suspects allegedly connected to the kidnapping and extortion case.

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